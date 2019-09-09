Becton Dickinson (BDX) Shareholder Wendell David Associates Has Boosted Its Stake by $1.23 Million; Kazazian Asset Management Raised Its Citigroup (C) Holding by $372,310; Share Value Rose

Wendell David Associates Inc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson (BDX) by 17.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wendell David Associates Inc bought 4,945 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 33,261 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.31 million, up from 28,316 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $4.77 during the last trading session, reaching $262.48. About 1.35 million shares traded or 31.96% up from the average. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 23/03/2018 – FDA: BD Vacutainer Blood Collection Tubes by Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD): Class I Recall – Chemical Interference with; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – DIVESTITURE WILL NOT HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT TO BD REVENUE OR ADJUSTED EARNINGS FOR FISCAL 2018; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® EDTA Tan Top Tube; Catalog Number: 367855 (UDI: 50382903678551); 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – LAUNCHED AN INTERNAL INVESTIGATION AND DETERMINED ASV TECHNOLOGY IS NOT COMPATIBLE WITH THIURAM; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 Comparable, Currency-Neutral Rev Growth View to 5%-5.5%; 26/04/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON & CO: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 28/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- BD MAX DNA MMK (SPC) For Laboratory Use, catalog no. 442829; 09/05/2018 – Becton, Dickinson and Co Hires Banks to Arrange Investor Meetings in UK Starting May 15; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON TO GET $435M CASH FOR VYAIRE MEDICAL STAKE; 23/03/2018 – FDA: BDX RECALLS VACUTAINER EDTA BLOOD COLLECTION TUBES

Kazazian Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 9.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kazazian Asset Management Llc bought 6,005 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 71,323 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.44M, up from 65,318 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kazazian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $144.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $65.97. About 10.48 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 04/05/2018 – Citigroup’s Scolding at SEC Exposes GOP Backlash Over Gun Policy; 05/03/2018 ET Energyworld: Saudi ACWA Power picks JPMorgan, Citigroup for IPO; 30/04/2018 – Citigroup Sees MENA Syndicated Loans at More Than $70 Billion; 01/05/2018 – Thornburg Value Adds CarMax, Cuts Citigroup; 14/03/2018 – Citigroup says ‘malicious actor’ tried to hack credit cards tied to the Defense Department; 02/05/2018 – Ford Represented by Autonomous Vehicle Development Partner Argo AI at Citi’s 2018 Car of the Future Symposium; 19/04/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $98 FROM $85; 07/05/2018 – Citi’s Survey of Economists for Mexico: May 7 (Table); 18/04/2018 – DECKERS OUTDOOR CORP DECK.N : CITIGROUP TRANSFERS COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING TO KATE MCSHANE; 26/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP AVY.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $126 FROM $125

Kazazian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $71.98 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Front Yd Residential Corp by 69,650 shares to 14,837 shares, valued at $138,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 48,185 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 81,917 shares, and cut its stake in Nustar Energy Lp (NYSE:NS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Court Place Advsr Ltd stated it has 0.1% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Amica Retiree Medical Tru owns 0.7% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 12,824 shares. Trust Asset Mngmt Limited Liability reported 4,839 shares stake. Sterling Capital Mngmt Limited Co reported 105,084 shares. Valueact Holdings LP holds 21.56% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 31.53 million shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment (Ca) stated it has 0.15% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Sound Shore Management Ct accumulated 3.60M shares. Convergence Invest Prns Ltd Llc invested in 82,501 shares. B T Mngmt Dba Alpha Mngmt has 0.54% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Hap Trading Limited Liability Co reported 225,298 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested in 0.9% or 110,228 shares. Becker Management Inc has 703,406 shares. Diamond Hill Cap Management stated it has 3.48% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP accumulated 539,897 shares. Endurance Wealth has invested 0.1% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mgmt Of Virginia Llc has 14,620 shares for 0.86% of their portfolio. Cheviot Value Limited Com reported 1.88% stake. Ci Invests Incorporated invested in 1.04% or 741,465 shares. First Hawaiian Natl Bank has 0.14% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Pension accumulated 0.26% or 268,029 shares. Scott And Selber has invested 0.24% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Thomasville Retail Bank reported 1,583 shares stake. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 222,649 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. 8,530 were accumulated by Paradigm Asset Mngmt Lc. Caledonia Public Lc owns 157,800 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 16,141 shares. Beach Inv Ltd holds 2,540 shares or 1.14% of its portfolio. Stonebridge Mngmt stated it has 0.46% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Comerica Bank & Trust owns 76,140 shares. Lincoln Capital Lc has 2.33% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 19,288 shares.

