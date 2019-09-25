Becton Dickinson (BDX) Shareholder Staley Capital Advisers Has Lifted Stake by $560,700 as Stock Value Rose; As Mistras (MG) Market Valuation Rose, Bernzott Capital Advisors Has Raised by $2.12 Million Its Position

Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its stake in Mistras (MG) by 7.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bernzott Capital Advisors bought 151,334 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.01% . The institutional investor held 2.14 million shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.74 million, up from 1.99M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors who had been investing in Mistras for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $462.27M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $16.11. About 126,235 shares traded or 32.73% up from the average. Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) has declined 25.90% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.90% the S&P500. Some Historical MG News: 12/03/2018 – MISTRAS GROUP INC – IN 2018, ADJUSTED EBITDA IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY 22% TO 30% OVER 2017, TO BETWEEN $78 MLN AND $83 MLN; 07/05/2018 – MISTRAS GROUP INC – COMPANY’S 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE REMAINS UNCHANGED; 12/03/2018 – Mistras Sees FY18 Rev $715M-$730M; 12/03/2018 – MISTRAS GROUP 4Q ADJ EPS 15C; 07/05/2018 – Mistras Backs 2018 Rev $715M-$730M; 07/05/2018 – MISTRAS GROUP INC – COMPLETED INITIAL ASSESSMENT OF 2017 TAX REFORM ACT; EXPECTS ITS EFFECTIVE TAX RATE TO BE BETWEEN 30% TO 32% FOR 2018; 07/05/2018 – Mistras 1Q Rev $187.6M; 10/04/2018 – Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Exits Position in Mistras Group; 07/05/2018 – MISTRAS GROUP 1Q REV. $187.6M, EST. $177.7M; 12/03/2018 – Mistras 4Q Adj EPS 15c

Staley Capital Advisers Inc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson (BDX) by 17.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Staley Capital Advisers Inc bought 2,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 15,185 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.83 million, up from 12,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $2.41 during the last trading session, reaching $251.02. About 1.25M shares traded or 26.26% up from the average. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.48 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.59 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 11 investors sold MG shares while 18 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 15.28 million shares or 0.54% less from 15.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Manufacturers Life Insur Co The stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has invested 0% in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG). Aperio Grp Limited Liability Corporation owns 0% invested in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) for 1,087 shares. Amer Gp reported 11,446 shares stake. The New Jersey-based Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 0.06% in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG). Bernzott Capital holds 3.7% or 2.14M shares in its portfolio. Broad Run Invest Mngmt Limited Liability reported 971,558 shares stake. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 130,081 shares or 0% of the stock. State Bank Of America De owns 112,776 shares. 11,866 were accumulated by California Pub Employees Retirement Sys. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 15,540 shares for 0% of their portfolio. D E Shaw & holds 366,851 shares. Investment Incorporated Wi reported 38,033 shares or 0.63% of all its holdings. First Manhattan Com, a New York-based fund reported 36,800 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0% in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG).

Since May 13, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $324,193 activity. $70,200 worth of stock was bought by Stamatakis Manuel N. on Wednesday, May 15. Wolk Jonathan H bought $48,731 worth of Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) on Wednesday, June 5.

Bernzott Capital Advisors, which manages about $528.67M and $830.88M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 11,514 shares to 297,138 shares, valued at $16.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc, which manages about $1.31B and $1.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nuance Comm. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 169,100 shares to 806,300 shares, valued at $12.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Worldpay Inc by 2,545 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,791 shares, and cut its stake in Discovery Inc C (NASDAQ:DISCK).

