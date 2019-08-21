Becton Dickinson (BDX) Shareholder Staley Capital Advisers Has Lifted Its Holding; As Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Market Valuation Declined, Primecap Management Company Has Lifted Its Holding by $1.07 Million

Primecap Management Company increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG) by 1.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Primecap Management Company bought 41,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.51% . The institutional investor held 3.52 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $91.82M, up from 3.48M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Primecap Management Company who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $16.84. About 9.80M shares traded or 32.72% up from the average. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP QTRLY DAILY EQUIVALENT PRODUCTION OF 1,884 MLN CUBIC FEET EQUIVALENT (MMCFE) PER DAY; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT WILL TRANSPORT GAS FROM ACREAGE BEING PRODUCED BY CABOT OIL & GAS CORPORATION; 27/04/2018 – CABOT CEO EXPECTS MOXIE FREEDOM TO BE IN SERVICE JUNE 1; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q EPS 26c; 06/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: Cognition Evolution and MRI Markers in PPMS Patients on 2 Years (PRO-COG); 02/05/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation Declares Dividend; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Profit Rises 11%; 23/05/2018 – Richland Source: Community caretakers block access to Cabot Oil fracking site; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Discretionary Cash Flow $280.3M; 27/04/2018 – CABOT SAYS NEGATIVE GAS OUTLOOK PUSHED MORE SHARE REPURCHASES

Staley Capital Advisers Inc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson (BDX) by 20.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Staley Capital Advisers Inc bought 2,235 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 12,960 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24 million, up from 10,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.40B market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $4.09 during the last trading session, reaching $253.37. About 956,011 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc, which manages about $1.31 billion and $1.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vaneck Vectors Oil Service Etf by 56,200 shares to 49,500 shares, valued at $853,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fred Alger holds 52 shares. Swift Run Capital Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.24% or 1,040 shares in its portfolio. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0.08% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Bnp Paribas Asset Hldg holds 35,137 shares. Strs Ohio has 235,590 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Dearborn Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation has 178,059 shares. Azimuth Management Ltd invested 0.65% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Profund Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Moreover, Gateway Invest Advisers Lc has 0.02% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 10,931 shares. 222 were reported by Motco. Guardian Cap Lp accumulated 0.01% or 1,550 shares. Everett Harris & Co Ca reported 391,458 shares or 2.54% of all its holdings. Baker Ellis Asset Management Lc has invested 0.04% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). 1,798 were accumulated by Badgley Phelps Bell. Nadler Grp Inc Inc Inc, Illinois-based fund reported 959 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold COG shares while 153 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 404.36 million shares or 3.88% less from 420.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership accumulated 6,874 shares. Covington Capital Mngmt owns 1,225 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Chevy Chase has invested 0.04% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Merian Glob Investors (Uk) Limited reported 2.43 million shares stake. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 122,032 shares. Arosa Capital Mgmt Lp invested 1.29% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Pnc Finance Incorporated has 109,645 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Geode Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 6.01M shares. Asset Mgmt One Ltd reported 241,812 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh owns 16,001 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Moreover, First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca has 0.17% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 82,867 shares. Pictet Cie (Europe) holds 16,883 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Capital Inv Advsr Lc invested in 29,352 shares. Pitcairn reported 7,797 shares.

Primecap Management Company, which manages about $87.86B and $135.88B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jet Blue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 32,375 shares to 22.89M shares, valued at $374.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.