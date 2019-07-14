Becton Dickinson (BDX) Shareholder Puzo Michael J Raised Its Position; Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Old Second National Bank Of Aurora Trimmed Stake by $1.52 Million as Valuation Rose

Puzo Michael J increased its stake in Becton Dickinson (BDX) by 335.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Puzo Michael J bought 3,273 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4,248 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06 million, up from 975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Puzo Michael J who had been investing in Becton Dickinson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $3.29 during the last trading session, reaching $252.88. About 584,674 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Bill Tozzi Interim President of Interventional Segment; 09/03/2018 FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- Difco” Agar Noble, 500g bottle Noble Agar is a solidifying agent that is essentially free of; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – EXPECTS TO RECORD A GAIN ON TRANSACTION AT TIME OF CLOSING; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson: John Groetelaars to Leave to Join Another Company; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Prior FY18 Rev Growth View Was 30%-31%; 14/05/2018 – CI Investments Adds Becton Dickinson, Cuts Oracle: 13F; 22/03/2018 – BD Updates Instructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer® Blood Collection Tubes; 22/03/2018 – BD Has Been Cooperating With FDA, Launched an Internal Investigation; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON SELLING VYAIRE MEDICAL STAKE TO APAX PARTNERS; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Becton, Dickinson and Company’s Senior Notes ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 14.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora sold 12,996 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 78,778 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.29 million, down from 91,774 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $138.9. About 17.73M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/04/2018 – Microsoft’s Solution to a Tech Threat: Linux–Not Windows; 19/03/2018 – This former Microsoft and General Motors executive is now the deputy to the White House Chief of Staff; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IT’S HARD TO FIND ACQUISITIONS THAT WOULD BE ACCRETIVE TO APPLE; 19/04/2018 – lntelex Technologies Selects Microsoft Azure to Help Change Business For Good; 06/03/2018 – Robin Systems announces extension of Hybrid Cloud support to Microsoft Azure as well as for SAP HANA, MS-SQL, IBM DB2 & Packaged Enterprise Applications; 29/05/2018 – 10Fold Wins the Business Intelligence Group’s 2018 Best Places to Work Award; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft is now more valuable than Alphabet – by about $10 billion (corrected); 07/03/2018 – Microsoft Store to Host The BarberTime Media Network’s Launch in Atlanta and DC Areas!; 07/05/2018 – Recode Daily: Expect AI-in-everything at this week’s Microsoft and Google developer conferences Plus, a new $36 million VC fund exclusively for black female founders; will the Supreme Court legalize U.S; 30/05/2018 – Veritas Complements Microsoft Office 365 Environments with Enterprise-Grade Data Protection and Governance

More notable recent Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Becton, Dickinson Q2 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 08, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Becton, Dickinson Muscles Through a Tough Quarter – The Motley Fool” published on May 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Becton, Dickinson beats by $0.08, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” on February 05, 2019. More interesting news about Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday – Benzinga” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Becton Dickinson upsizes notes tender offer – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset Mgmt invested 0.06% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Paradigm Asset Limited Liability Com reported 0% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Comgest Global Invsts Sas reported 920,050 shares stake. Monetary Mgmt Gp Inc has 0.52% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 5,235 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt owns 15,730 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Sol stated it has 0.24% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Hall Laurie J Trustee stated it has 0.13% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Douglass Winthrop Limited Liability Corporation holds 297,002 shares. Albert D Mason owns 5,058 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur New York reported 86,285 shares. Stock Yards Bancshares Communication has 3,053 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Maple Cap Management holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 1,200 shares. Moreover, Charter Tru Com has 0.4% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Kentucky Retirement Insurance Tru Fund has 5,349 shares. Van Eck Associate owns 19,686 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio.

Puzo Michael J, which manages about $256.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard (NYSE:MA) by 1,340 shares to 48,792 shares, valued at $11.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 77,748 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 06/28/2019: MU, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOGL, GOOG, JKS, TSLA, QCOM – Nasdaq” on June 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/01/2019: PPSI, KKR, AMAT, JKS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019, Fool.com published: “Forget Google: Here Are 3 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Watch – The Motley Fool” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT): Time For A Financial Health Check – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is Microsoft (MSFT) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora, which manages about $279.30 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 3,969 shares to 18,450 shares, valued at $3.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Portfolio Emerging Mkt (GMM) by 12,282 shares in the quarter, for a total of 161,431 shares, and has risen its stake in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY).