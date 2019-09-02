Becton Dickinson (BDX) Shareholder Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Trimmed Its Position by $332,415 as Valuation Rose; Biogen (BIIB) Share Price Rose While Leuthold Group Has Raised Its Holding

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson (BDX) by 3.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company sold 1,335 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 38,360 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.58 million, down from 39,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Becton Dickinson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $253.92. About 799,885 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 15/05/2018 – POINT72 HONG KONG REDUCED BZUN, HTHT, GLW, BDX, D IN 1Q: 13F; 15/05/2018 – SANDELL EXITED BDX IN 1Q: 13F; 19/03/2018 – becton dickinson and company | bd bactec peds plus/f culture vials soyb | K173873 | 03/16/2018 |; 10/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – BD Has Been Cooperating With FDA, Launched an Internal Investigation; 21/04/2018 – DJ Becton Dickinson and Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BDX); 12/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® K2 EDTA (K2E) 3.6mg Blood Collection Tube (13 x 75 mm x 2.0 mL). Catalog Numbe; 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA SAYS MAGELLAN’S LEAD TEST SYSTEMS CAN CONTINUE TO BE USED WITH BLOOD SAMPLES FROM A FINGER OR HEEL STICK; 19/04/2018 – BD Unveils Suite of Diagnostic Informatics and Automation Innovations; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM DEAL IN LINE WITH ITS “BROADER CAPITAL ALLOCATION STRATEGY”

Leuthold Group Llc increased its stake in Biogen Inc. (BIIB) by 58.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leuthold Group Llc bought 5,566 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The hedge fund held 15,063 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.56 million, up from 9,497 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leuthold Group Llc who had been investing in Biogen Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $219.75. About 1.23M shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 14/05/2018 – T. Rowe Price Adds Atara Bio, Exits Ablynx, Cuts Biogen; 07/03/2018 – EMA- EMA RECOMMENDS IMMEDIATE SUSPENSION AND RECALL OF MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS MEDICINE ZINBRYTA; 24/04/2018 – Biogen’s rain-making rare-disease drug hits a sales slump; 16/04/2018 – Biogen’s Tecfidera Rises After 2-Wk Fall, Avonex Advances: MS; 30/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Biogen escapes a compulsory license; could Ambien cause racist tweeting?; 20/04/2018 – FDA: Biologic License Application (BLA): 125104 Company: BIOGEN IDEC; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – IN COLLABORATION, IONIS WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR IDENTIFICATION OF ANTISENSE DRUG CANDIDATES BASED ON SELECTED TARGETS; 24/04/2018 – Biogen Idec 1Q EPS $5.54; 24/04/2018 – Biogen’s New High-Priced Drug Falls Short in Quarter; 23/04/2018 – BIOGEN: SHINE DATA ILLUSTRATES SPINRAZA’S LONGER-TERM BENEFITS

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company, which manages about $14.10B and $5.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Russell Etf (IWM) by 41,900 shares to 108,000 shares, valued at $16.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ingevity Corp by 10,980 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,209 shares, and has risen its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (NASDAQ:CHDN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dillon & holds 7,287 shares. First Trust Advsr LP accumulated 120,707 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund owns 0.1% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 28,401 shares. Harbour Inv Ltd Com invested in 9,850 shares. 13,616 were accumulated by Evergreen Cap Mgmt Limited Co. Whalerock Point Prtnrs Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.52% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Captrust Fin Advsrs accumulated 49,604 shares. Private Tru Communications Na holds 0.31% or 6,067 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Grp Inc reported 22.50M shares. Schroder Invest owns 42,788 shares. Icon Advisers Incorporated Co invested in 0.15% or 5,961 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt holds 0.07% or 15,730 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 10,931 shares. Invesco invested in 0.14% or 1.67 million shares. Auxier Asset Mngmt owns 21,025 shares.

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $3.31 earnings per share, up 12.97% or $0.38 from last year’s $2.93 per share. BDX’s profit will be $890.34M for 19.18 P/E if the $3.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual earnings per share reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.47% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Etrade stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Amalgamated State Bank has invested 0.17% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Bluecrest Management Limited reported 0.08% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). 1,235 were reported by Twin Focus Capital Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company. Legal & General Public Ltd Llc has 1.23 million shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Highstreet Asset has 5,912 shares. Ent Fin holds 825 shares. Kwmg Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 4 shares in its portfolio. The France-based Natixis has invested 0.4% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Parametric Ltd owns 597,573 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Wafra Inc holds 0.37% or 44,430 shares. Blair William & Il holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 15,218 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt LP reported 164,954 shares or 0.52% of all its holdings. Dupont Cap Mgmt has 11,434 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Focused Wealth holds 100 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Leuthold Group Llc, which manages about $1.60B and $743.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 31,332 shares to 80,091 shares, valued at $10.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Universal Health Services Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 10,328 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,401 shares, and cut its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).