Becton Dickinson (BDX) Shareholder Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management Lowered Holding by $540,828; Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Has Trimmed Its Holding in Ofg Bancorp (OFG) by $769,823

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc decreased its stake in Ofg Bancorp (OFG) by 13.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc sold 40,517 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.09% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 261,782 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.18M, down from 302,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc who had been investing in Ofg Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $23.2. About 293,526 shares traded. OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) has risen 41.99% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OFG News: 20/04/2018 – OFG BANCORP 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 5.22%; 03/04/2018 – MAGNUM VENTURES LTD MGNM.NS – RESTRUCTURING PROPOSAL FOR DEBT OF 2.66 BLN RUPEES ASSIGNED TO ALCHEMIST ASSET RECONSTRUCTION BY ORIENTAL BANK, OTHERS; 03/04/2018 – OFG Bancorp Initiates Digital Site for Annual Report; 23/03/2018 – OFG Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Oriental Bank of Commerce for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 20/04/2018 – OFG Bancorp Reports 1Q18 Results; 28/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Oriental Bank Of Commerce drags Lotus Auto to NCLT – Economic Times; 15/05/2018 – Mangrove Partners Buys New 1.2% Position in OFG Bancorp; 20/04/2018 – OFG BANCORP 1Q EPS 29C, EST. 22C; 09/03/2018 ORIENTAL BANK OF COMMERCE LTD ORBC.NS SAYS RAISES ONE YEAR MCLR TO 8.50 PCT FROM 8.35 PCT

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson (BDX) by 46.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management sold 2,172 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2,476 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $618,000, down from 4,648 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management who had been investing in Becton Dickinson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $254.39. About 662,855 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 22/03/2018 – BD Updates lnstructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer® Blood Collection Tubes; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Becton, Dickinson and Company’s Senior Notes ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA PROVIDES STATEMENT ON FINDINGS FROM ONGOING INVESTIGATION INTO LEAD TESTING ISSUES; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – EXPECTS TO RECORD A GAIN ON TRANSACTION AT TIME OF CLOSING; 22/03/2018 – U.S. FDA – AT FDA’S REQUEST, BD IS CONDUCTING TESTING TO DETERMINE IF LAB TESTS OTHER THAN MAGELLAN LEAD TESTS ARE AFFECTED BY THIURAM INTERFERENCE; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Becton Dickinson & Co. Sr Unsec Nts ‘BBB’; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Alberto Mas President of Medical Segment; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® EDTA Tan Top Tube; Catalog Number: 367855 (UDI: 50382903678551); 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $10.90-Adj EPS $11.05; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – DIVESTITURE WILL NOT HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT TO BD REVENUE OR ADJUSTED EARNINGS FOR FISCAL 2018

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $3.05 EPS, up 4.81% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.91 per share. BDX’s profit will be $822.68M for 20.85 P/E if the $3.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.76% EPS growth.

More notable recent Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What does Becton, Dickinson and Company’s (NYSE:BDX) Balance Sheet Tell Us About Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “BD Provides Update on Voluntary Recalls of Alarisâ„¢ Pump Module Model 8100 and Certain Alarisâ„¢ Pump Infusion Sets – PRNewswire” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “10 Biggest Medical Device Stocks – The Motley Fool” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Would Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Be Valuable To Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 22, 2019.

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management, which manages about $220.76M and $224.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Class B (BRKB) by 1,631 shares to 4,067 shares, valued at $817,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Large Cap Etf (ONEK) by 23,832 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,019 shares, and has risen its stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neville Rodie And Shaw has 0.04% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Camarda Fincl Advisors Ltd Company, a Florida-based fund reported 12 shares. Cetera Advsrs Limited Liability holds 0.12% or 9,821 shares. Federated Pa reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Schnieders Cap Mngmt Llc reported 1,900 shares. Clearbridge reported 454,713 shares. Raymond James Tru Na invested in 0.11% or 7,918 shares. Arrow Corp holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 610 shares. Wedgewood Pa has invested 1.22% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Johnson Investment Counsel invested 0.17% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Investec Asset Mgmt North America holds 11,123 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 77,553 shares. 42,173 were reported by Connors Investor Svcs Incorporated. Princeton Port Strategies Ltd Liability Com holds 2,883 shares. 7,373 were reported by Bollard Gru.

More notable recent OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Bank OZK Leads Regional Banks Down – Seeking Alpha” on October 23, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “OFG Bancorp Non-Cum Perp Pfd Shs Series D declares $0.4453125 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “NVAX, AAOI among premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “OFG Bancorp Declares Regular Quarterly Common Stock Cash Dividend – Business Wire” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “OFG Bancorp to Report 2Q19 Results and Hold Call on Monday, July 22, 2019 – Business Wire” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Analysts await OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.45 earnings per share, up 7.14% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.42 per share. OFG’s profit will be $23.10 million for 12.89 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual earnings per share reported by OFG Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.65% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold OFG shares while 51 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 43.21 million shares or 2.83% more from 42.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. James Invest has invested 0.12% in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG). Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv invested in 0% or 6,800 shares. Voya Inv Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) for 74,954 shares. Bridgeway Mgmt invested 0.07% in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG). Tci Wealth reported 98 shares stake. Los Angeles Capital Management Equity invested 0% of its portfolio in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG). 410,594 are held by Principal Financial. Automobile Association owns 16,934 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Piedmont Investment Advsrs Inc owns 0.01% invested in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) for 10,962 shares. Matarin Capital Ltd Liability stated it has 162,662 shares. Fmr Lc holds 0.01% or 2.52 million shares. 93,400 are owned by Swiss National Bank. Lingohr & Partner Asset Mngmt Gmbh holds 0.62% or 31,000 shares. Kbc Grp Nv has 0.01% invested in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) for 65,147 shares. Balyasny Asset Lc reported 0.04% stake.