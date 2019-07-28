Becton Dickinson (BDX) Shareholder Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake by $540,828; Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) Shareholder Autonomy Capital LP Has Raised Its Holding

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson (BDX) by 46.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management sold 2,172 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2,476 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $618,000, down from 4,648 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management who had been investing in Becton Dickinson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $254.39. About 658,058 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500.

Autonomy Capital Lp increased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) by 175.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autonomy Capital Lp bought 266,802 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.66% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 419,002 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.69M, up from 152,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autonomy Capital Lp who had been investing in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 10.16% or $3.45 during the last trading session, reaching $37.42. About 1.52M shares traded or 4.59% up from the average. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) has declined 44.51% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.94% the S&P500.

More notable recent Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “UBS Group to Restructure Pay for Corporate Center Staff – Nasdaq” on February 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is First Financial Bankshares Inc (FFIN) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019, Zacks.com published: “Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL) Shares March Higher, Can It Continue? – Zacks.com” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Deutsche Bank (DB) Stock Plummets After Radical Overhaul – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. ADR – MarketWatch” with publication date: August 25, 2016.

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management, which manages about $220.76 million and $224.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wisdomtree Europe Hedged Equit (HEDJ) by 5,987 shares to 39,916 shares, valued at $2.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Div App Etf (VIG) by 4,774 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,716 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.