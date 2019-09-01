Becton Dickinson (BDX) Shareholder Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position; Cdk Global (CDK) Holder Scharf Investments Has Raised Position by $20.92 Million as Shares Declined

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson (BDX) by 46.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management sold 2,172 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 2,476 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $618,000, down from 4,648 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management who had been investing in Becton Dickinson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $253.92. About 799,885 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 17/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Becton, Dickinson and Company’s Senior Notes ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 28/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- BD MAX DNA MMK Lab Use, catalog no. 442828; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson: John Groetelaars to Leave to Join Another Company; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.8 x 19 mm x 305 mm 21G x ® x 12 Catalog; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Ultra TouchTM Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.6 x 19 mm x 305 mm 23G x ® x; 09/05/2018 – MANDATE: Becton, Dickinson and Co. EUR, GBP Bmark Bond Roadshow

Scharf Investments Llc increased its stake in Cdk Global Inc (CDK) by 18.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scharf Investments Llc bought 360,717 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.57% . The institutional investor held 2.32M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $136.62M, up from 1.96 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scharf Investments Llc who had been investing in Cdk Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $43.16. About 544,529 shares traded. CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) has declined 17.15% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical CDK News: 26/04/2018 – CDK GLOBAL INC CDK.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $3.23 TO $3.28; 17/04/2018 – Cyclacel’s CYC065 CDK Inhibitor Demonstrates Synergy With Venetoclax By Dual Targeting Of Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia; 15/03/2018 – Phase 1 Clinical Data With Cyclacel’s CYC065 CDK Inhibitor Have Been Selected for Oral Presentation at AACR 2018 Annual Meeting; 20/03/2018 – FTC Challenges CDK Global, Inc.’s Proposed Acquisition of Competitor Auto/Mate, Inc; 23/04/2018 – 1-2-1 Mobile Joins CDK Global Partner Program; 17/04/2018 – CDK Global Acquires Progressus Media; 17/04/2018 – CDK GLOBAL BUYS PROGRESSUS MEDIA; 20/03/2018 – CDK GLOBAL INC – FTC NOTIFIED PARTIES OF OPPOSITION TO PROPOSED DEAL, LEADING TO DECISION TO TERMINATE; 26/04/2018 – CDK Global Sees 2018 EPS $2.62-EPS $2.72; 22/03/2018 – CDK Global Launches Fortellis Automotive Commerce Exchange™ Platform

Scharf Investments Llc, which manages about $2.69 billion and $2.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 723,681 shares to 918,596 shares, valued at $68.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 324,161 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.20M shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

More notable recent CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “48 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on August 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CDK Global EPS misses by $0.01, misses on revenue – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “CDK Global Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend – GlobeNewswire” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CDK Global Q4 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “After-Hours Movers 08/13: (PRLP) (REAL) (TLRY) Higher; (CPLG) (MYGN) (TLRY) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Co Ltd reported 8,530 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 4,786 shares. Eastern State Bank stated it has 5,312 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Harvey Inv Company Ltd Company holds 0.06% or 1,308 shares in its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Limited has 0.35% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 85,323 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Bk has 221,295 shares. Blume Cap Mngmt holds 0.07% or 500 shares. Gradient Invests Ltd Co owns 967 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 195,293 are owned by Capital Advisers Limited Liability Company. Azimuth Capital Management Lc invested in 0.65% or 38,834 shares. Haverford Trust has invested 1.59% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Whitnell Co invested 0.77% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). 5,370 were reported by Sterling Management Ltd Liability Co. Ftb Advsr has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Carnegie Asset reported 1,848 shares.

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management, which manages about $220.76M and $224.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Class B (BRKB) by 1,631 shares to 4,067 shares, valued at $817,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Large Cap Etf (ONEK) by 23,832 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,019 shares, and has risen its stake in Wisdomtree Europe Hedged Equit (HEDJ).

More notable recent Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on August 31, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; Becton Dickinson Earnings Beat Views – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Would Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Be Valuable To Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on May 22, 2019. More interesting news about Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Mid-Day Market Update: EverQuote Surges Following Strong Q2 Results; GreenSky Shares Plummet – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy and Hold Forever – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 27, 2019.