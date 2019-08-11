Becton Dickinson (BDX) Shareholder Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding as Share Value Rose; Great Point Partners Raised Acceleron Pharma (XLRN) Position

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson (BDX) by 46.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management sold 2,172 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 2,476 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $618,000, down from 4,648 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management who had been investing in Becton Dickinson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $254.35. About 1.15 million shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Great Point Partners Llc increased its stake in Acceleron Pharma Inc (XLRN) by 4.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Point Partners Llc bought 43,538 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.20% . The hedge fund held 1.08 million shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.30 million, up from 1.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Point Partners Llc who had been investing in Acceleron Pharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $44.46. About 229,704 shares traded. Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) has risen 4.00% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.00% the S&P500. Some Historical XLRN News: 26/04/2018 – Acceleron Announces ACE-083 Phase 2 Trial Presentation at the American Academy of Neurology 70th Annual Meeting; 07/05/2018 – Acceleron at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – CAFC: DELL INC. v. ACCELERON, LLC [ERRATA] – Appeal #17-1101 – 2018-03-22; 09/05/2018 – ACCELERON PHARMA INC XLRN.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $65; 19/04/2018 – DJ Acceleron Pharma Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XLRN); 08/05/2018 – ACCELERON 1Q LOSS/SHR 58C, EST. LOSS/SHR 65C; 26/04/2018 – Acceleron Announces Presentations on Lead Product Candidate Luspatercept at the 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 30/04/2018 – Acceleron to Webcast First Quarter 2018 Operating and Financial Results on May 8, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Acceleron Pharma: ACE-083 Is Currently Being Evaluated in Two Phase 2 Trials: One in FSHD and One in Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease; 08/05/2018 – Acceleron Pharma 1Q Loss/Shr 58c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sustainable Growth Advisers Limited Partnership reported 763,531 shares or 2.11% of all its holdings. Reilly Financial Advsr Lc accumulated 0.03% or 790 shares. Cibc Mkts invested in 19,551 shares. Scotia Capital has 78,287 shares. Violich Capital Mngmt Inc stated it has 1.39% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). 40,424 are held by Peak Asset Management Limited Liability Company. Prudential Fincl, a New Jersey-based fund reported 612,692 shares. Fort Washington Investment Advsr Inc Oh accumulated 96,012 shares. 10,939 were reported by Colonial Advsrs. Park National Oh holds 7,134 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Natl Bank Of The West has invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Guyasuta Advsr Incorporated has 3.93% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 141,451 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 26,966 shares. Bragg Fin owns 1.6% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 49,279 shares. Hamilton Point Inv reported 23,435 shares stake.

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management, which manages about $220.76M and $224.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2,895 shares to 30,304 shares, valued at $5.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Large Cap Etf (ONEK) by 23,832 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,019 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Div App Etf (VIG).

Great Point Partners Llc, which manages about $935.83M and $1.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:FOMX) by 1.35M shares to 2.70M shares, valued at $10.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Puma Biotechnology Inc (NYSE:PBYI) by 479,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 900,000 shares, and cut its stake in Kura Oncology Inc.

Since June 14, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $190,250 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.72, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold XLRN shares while 34 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 46.76 million shares or 10.00% more from 42.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eventide Asset Mgmt Limited Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 128,900 shares. Axa, France-based fund reported 300,314 shares. Bamco New York reported 120,677 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Swiss Commercial Bank invested 0% in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). Ser Automobile Association reported 77,426 shares. Neville Rodie & Shaw owns 42,964 shares. Ameritas Partners accumulated 0.01% or 3,593 shares. Smith Asset Mgmt Group Inc Lp reported 0% stake. Td Asset Management reported 102,602 shares. Moreover, Sectoral Asset Incorporated has 1.51% invested in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) for 269,396 shares. 2,958 were reported by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Foresite Management Ii Ltd Co has 3.97% invested in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). Jasper Ridge Prtn LP has invested 0.02% in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). Platinum Inv Mngmt Ltd holds 51,489 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 66,706 shares.