Becton Dickinson (BDX) Shareholder Kanawha Capital Management Decreased Stake by $437,742; As Ehealth (EHTH) Market Valuation Rose, Fil LTD Has Boosted Holding

Fil Ltd increased its stake in Ehealth Inc (EHTH) by 27.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fil Ltd bought 19,893 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 92,628 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.78M, up from 72,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fil Ltd who had been investing in Ehealth Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 26.81% or $22.92 during the last trading session, reaching $108.4. About 3.40 million shares traded or 591.24% up from the average. eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has risen 250.70% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 246.27% the S&P500. Some Historical EHTH News: 09/05/2018 – eHealth Survey Reveals a Gap Between the Benefits Consumers Think All Health Insurance Plans Should Cover and Those They Are Willing to Pay Extra For; 19/03/2018 – EHEALTH INC SAYS ADDITIONAL TIME WAS NEEDED TO COMPLETE THE COMPANY’S REVIEW OF THE FORM 10-K AND REMEDY AN ERROR IN THE XBRL FILE FOR THE FORM 10-K; 19/03/2018 – EHEALTH INC FILES FOR NON TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – eHealth Exchange to Become Carequality Implementer; 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH INC EHTH.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $0.69 TO $0.95; 30/04/2018 – Qumu Partners with Compodium to Create a Unified Communications and eHealth Offering Across EMEA; 09/03/2018 – eHealth Market Worth 132.35 Billion USD by 2023; 13/03/2018 – eHealth Market to Grow at 22.7% CAGR to 2023; 19/03/2018 – EHEALTH INC SAYS UPON RESOLVING THE ERROR, THE COMPANY IMMEDIATELY STARTED FINAL TRANSMISSION OF THE FORM 10-K TO THE COMMISSION; 25/05/2018 – BRIC HOLDING Offers Aimedis — ICO: Germany’s Leading eHealth Platform Goes Public

Kanawha Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson (BDX) by 2.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kanawha Capital Management Llc sold 1,758 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 73,342 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.32 million, down from 75,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kanawha Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $254.39. About 658,058 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® EDTA Tan Top Tube; Catalog Number: 367855 (UDI: 50382903678551); 23/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson (BD) and Company Recalls Vacutainer® EDTA Blood Collection Tubes Due to Chemical Interference with; 10/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM DEAL IN LINE WITH ITS “BROADER CAPITAL ALLOCATION STRATEGY”; 22/03/2018 – BD Updates Instructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer(R) Blood Collection Tubes; 27/04/2018 – BD Names Three Executives to Segment Leadership Roles; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.6 x 19 mm x 305 mm 23G x ® x 12 (Catalog n; 09/05/2018 – BD Plans Short to Intermediate Single-Tranche EUR, Inaugural Single-Tranche GBP Issuance; 22/03/2018 – BD: Became Aware of Concerns About Inaccurate Lead Test Results From Magellan Diagnostics LeadCare Testing Systems; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD IS NOT AWARE OF ANY OTHER INSTRUMENTATION THAT USES ASV TECHNOLOGY

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $3.08 earnings per share, up 5.84% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.91 per share. BDX’s profit will be $830.77 million for 20.65 P/E if the $3.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.92% EPS growth.

More notable recent Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday – Benzinga” on June 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Becton Dickinson upsizes notes tender offer – Seeking Alpha” published on June 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Becton, Dickinson sees FQ1 revenues as high as $4.2B – Seeking Alpha” on January 17, 2019. More interesting news about Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “FDA OKs BD’s ChloraPrep antiseptic – Seeking Alpha” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Becton, Dickinson Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 04, 2019.

