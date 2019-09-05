Becton Dickinson (BDX) Shareholder Haverford Financial Services Trimmed Its Holding by $351,090 as Share Price Rose; Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Has Upped Position in Cott (COT) as Shares Declined

Haverford Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson (BDX) by 4.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Haverford Financial Services Inc sold 1,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 27,029 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.75M, down from 28,439 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $2.56 during the last trading session, reaching $257.27. About 364,759 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc increased its stake in Cott Corp (COT) by 20.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc bought 672,715 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.08% . The institutional investor held 4.02M shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.68M, up from 3.34 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc who had been investing in Cott Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.75B market cap company. The stock increased 2.61% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $12.96. About 499,859 shares traded. Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) has declined 19.91% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.91% the S&P500. Some Historical COT News: 03/05/2018 – Cott Board of Directors Approved a $50M Share-Repurchase Plan on May 1; 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q Net $361.4M; 25/04/2018 – Cott Announces Participation in Upcoming Conferences; 03/05/2018 – COTT CORP – ON MAY 1, 2018, COTT’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVED A $50 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE PLAN; 04/05/2018 – Cott Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – Cott Corp Unit Completes Cash Tender Offer of Crystal Rock Holdings for 97 Cents/Share; 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q EPS $2.54; 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q Rev $560.8M; 03/05/2018 – COTT CORP – INCREASED TARGETED FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUES TO OVER $2.35 BLN; 21/03/2018 – Cott Corporation Successfully Completes Cash Tender Offer of Crystal Rock Holdings, Inc

More notable recent Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on August 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What does Becton, Dickinson and Company’s (NYSE:BDX) Balance Sheet Tell Us About Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “BD sues Stryker over PureWick patents – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should We Be Cautious About Becton, Dickinson and Company’s (NYSE:BDX) ROE Of 5.1%? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “5 Healthcare Stocks to Buy for Healthy Dividends – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Psagot House Ltd reported 37,842 shares. Harvest Capital Mngmt invested in 0.84% or 10,600 shares. Bkd Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability accumulated 859 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Cap Investment Advsr Limited has 2,264 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Schroder Inv Mngmt Gru holds 0.02% or 42,788 shares in its portfolio. Kdi Capital Ltd Liability Corp holds 30,691 shares. Cim Mangement has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Kbc Grp Incorporated Nv invested in 83,387 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Incorporated holds 0.72% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 4,123 shares. Cutler Inv Counsel reported 54,165 shares. Trexquant Inv Limited Partnership has 0.02% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). North Carolina-based Captrust Financial Advsr has invested 0.5% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Whitnell accumulated 8,000 shares. Mastrapasqua Asset Management holds 0.9% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) or 18,934 shares. Hartford Invest Communication accumulated 58,689 shares.

Haverford Financial Services Inc, which manages about $285.37M and $278.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 15,517 shares to 85,205 shares, valued at $9.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 13,373 shares in the quarter, for a total of 106,093 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa In (NYSE:V).

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $3.31 EPS, up 12.97% or $0.38 from last year’s $2.93 per share. BDX’s profit will be $893.55 million for 19.43 P/E if the $3.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual EPS reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.47% EPS growth.

More notable recent Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Luxoft Holding Inc (LXFT) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Tampa Bay area stocks take a hit as Treasury note drops below two-year rate – Tampa Bay Business Journal” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Cott Declares Quarterly Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 8, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cott Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold COT shares while 49 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 92.65 million shares or 6.62% less from 99.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Svcs Ntwk Ltd Llc reported 66 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fund Mgmt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership owns 903,508 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Deutsche Bancshares Ag owns 1.38 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). 62,000 were accumulated by Employees Retirement Of Texas. Bogle Investment Mngmt Limited Partnership De holds 362,001 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Vanguard Group Inc Incorporated invested in 0% or 3.54 million shares. Cibc Asset Management has 0.01% invested in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) for 76,710 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 0.06% or 6.60M shares in its portfolio. Jane Street Group Limited Liability Com owns 41,951 shares. 168 are held by Pathstone Family Office Ltd. Massachusetts-based Natixis LP has invested 0.03% in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Corporation holds 2.19 million shares. Intact Management reported 0.24% of its portfolio in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT).

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc, which manages about $14.64B and $4.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Performance Food Group Co by 11,598 shares to 1.93M shares, valued at $76.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 139,963 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 700,758 shares, and cut its stake in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO).