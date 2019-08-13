Becton Dickinson (BDX) Shareholder Flossbach Von Storch Ag Increased Its Stake by $5.23 Million; Girard Partners LTD Maintains Stake in Apple Com (AAPL)

Girard Partners Ltd increased its stake in Apple Inc Com (AAPL) by 6.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Girard Partners Ltd bought 8,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 140,572 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.70 million, up from 132,372 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Girard Partners Ltd who had been investing in Apple Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $938.50B market cap company. The stock increased 3.59% or $7.19 during the last trading session, reaching $207.67. About 26.78M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 30/05/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : MAXIM EXPECT FY19 TO BE A DOWN YEAR GIVEN SMARTPHONE MARKET NOW IN DECLINE; 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to reveal winners of drone program that has attracted top companies; 19/04/2018 – The key chip partner for Apple and Nvidia blamed “softening” high-end smartphone demand and being more conservative on the cryptocurrency mining market for its weak guidance; 01/05/2018 – Apple beats financial expectations, plans $100bn cash return boost; 01/05/2018 – BREAKING: Apple announces $100B buyback program, hikes dividend by 16%; 16/04/2018 – Fudzilla: Apple won’t do 5G in 2019; 04/05/2018 – Dow closes up more than 300 points after Apple sparks tech rally; 04/04/2018 – National Post: Apple working on curved iPhone screens, touchless gesture control; 03/04/2018 – Apple discloses gender pay gap at UK operations; 01/05/2018 – From the $AAPL call: Apple will spend $30B in capex and generate 20k jobs in the US

Flossbach Von Storch Ag increased its stake in Becton Dickinson (BDX) by 26.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flossbach Von Storch Ag bought 21,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 101,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.35M, up from 80,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flossbach Von Storch Ag who had been investing in Becton Dickinson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $3.22 during the last trading session, reaching $252.38. About 318,840 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arcadia Invest Management Mi stated it has 36,156 shares or 2.61% of all its holdings. Assoc reported 3,725 shares. Puzo Michael J holds 0.41% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 4,248 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee stated it has 988 shares. Trustmark Bank Tru Department owns 6,600 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. South Dakota Invest Council invested in 20,200 shares. Deroy Devereaux Private Counsel owns 90,321 shares. Caxton Associate Lp accumulated 1,450 shares. 70,886 are owned by Cibc Ww Mkts Corporation. Polar Cap Llp reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Ameriprise Incorporated accumulated 621,284 shares. Duncker Streett owns 10,107 shares. Farr Miller And Washington Ltd Dc holds 2.18% or 102,411 shares in its portfolio. Cacti Asset stated it has 4.23% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). One Cap Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 1,550 shares.

Flossbach Von Storch Ag, which manages about $10.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) by 349,746 shares to 711,467 shares, valued at $47.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Danaher (NYSE:DHR) by 3.33 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.76 million shares, and cut its stake in Paypal.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Carret Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 3.87% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Westover Cap Advsrs Limited Liability has 3.82% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Indiana Invest Management Company has invested 2.57% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Glovista Investments Limited Company owns 0.2% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 3,347 shares. Blackrock has invested 2.45% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Cambridge Advisors has 1.4% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Burke & Herbert Retail Bank & Tru has 3.06% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 18,207 shares. Mraz Amerine And reported 10,351 shares. Twin Focus Cap Limited Liability Corp reported 0.23% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Oppenheimer And reported 544,537 shares. Keystone Financial Planning stated it has 10,834 shares or 1.02% of all its holdings. 83,451 are owned by Private Asset Mngmt. Golub Grp Limited Liability Corp reported 4.06% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Artisan Prns Lp accumulated 517,002 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Villere St Denis J & Llc invested in 53,188 shares or 0.66% of the stock.