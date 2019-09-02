Becton Dickinson (BDX) Shareholder D L Carlson Investment Group Upped Position by $691,224; As Abbott Labs (ABT) Market Value Rose, Holder Spc Financial Boosted Its Position

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson (BDX) by 15.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc bought 2,776 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 20,930 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.23M, up from 18,154 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $253.92. About 799,885 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Spc Financial Inc increased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 32.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spc Financial Inc bought 4,745 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 19,265 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54M, up from 14,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spc Financial Inc who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $149.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $85.32. About 3.63M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: WILL WORK TO PREVENT SUCH TRAGEDY FROM HAPPENING AGAIN; 06/03/2018 U.S. FDA SAYS EXPANDED APPROVAL OF A HEART VALVE TO INCLUDE A SIZE SMALL ENOUGH TO BE USED IN NEWBORN PEDIATRIC PATIENTS TO TREAT HEART DEFECTS; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs 1Q EPS 23c; 18/04/2018 – Abbott sticks to earlier forecasts, disappoints investors; 18/04/2018 – Dreyfus Third Century Adds Abbott, Exits Trimble; 11/04/2018 – ABBOTT – TRIAL WILL ASSESS IF STENT PROCEDURES GUIDED BY HIGH-RESOLUTION IMAGING RESULT IN LARGER VESSEL DIAMETERS; 20/04/2018 – Abbott Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 03/05/2018 – Abbott Expands Cardiac Arrhythmias Portfolio With FDA Clearance Of Advanced Mapping Catheter; 05/04/2018 – ABBOTT ASKS HOLDERS TO VOTE AGAINST CEO, CHAIRMAN SEPARATION; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – FORECASTS NET SPECIFIED ITEMS FOR FULL YEAR 2018 OF APPROXIMATELY $1.57 PER SHARE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ls Investment Advisors Limited Liability Corp holds 0.32% or 20,588 shares. Holderness Invests holds 0.17% or 1,421 shares. Vanguard Gru stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Bank owns 0.5% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 168,977 shares. Plancorp Lc holds 0.12% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) or 1,267 shares. Agf Invests reported 1,000 shares. Regentatlantic Lc has invested 0.09% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Cls Invests Lc invested 0% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Amer National Ins Tx invested in 7,091 shares. Stack Fincl Management has invested 1.4% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). 94,058 were reported by Martingale Asset Mngmt Lp. Norris Perne & French Ltd Liability Partnership Mi invested 2.08% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Rhenman & Prns Asset Mngmt has invested 2.19% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Pettee holds 4,142 shares or 0.65% of its portfolio. First Hawaiian Commercial Bank holds 0.14% or 10,490 shares.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc, which manages about $483.88M and $341.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 7,481 shares to 7,659 shares, valued at $2.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 3,801 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,129 shares, and cut its stake in Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Spc Financial Inc, which manages about $599.57M and $467.03 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VB) by 4,200 shares to 64,094 shares, valued at $9.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 6,584 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,428 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IJS).