Becton Dickinson (BDX) Shareholder Burns J W & Co Boosted Its Stake by $558,432; Somerville Kurt F Increased Chevron (CVX) Holding by $430,280

Somerville Kurt F increased its stake in Chevron (CVX) by 9.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerville Kurt F bought 3,470 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 41,328 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.14M, up from 37,858 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerville Kurt F who had been investing in Chevron for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $124.32. About 10.52 million shares traded or 92.40% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – ABOUT 92 PCT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON TRANSITION TO LOW CARBON BUSINESS MODEL; 23/04/2018 – Two Chevron employees detained in Venezuela last week could be charged with treason for refusing to sign a parts contract for a joint venture with state-owned oil company PDVSA, according to sources familiar with draft charges against the executives; 07/03/2018 – Anonymous: Chevron in talks to sell minority stake in Kitimat LNG project; 23/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/23/2018 04:06 PM; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – ABOUT 93 PCT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED TO APPROVE, ON ADVISORY BASIS, COMPENSATION OF CO’S NAMED EXECUTIVE OFFICERS AT STOCKHOLDERS MEETING; 21/05/2018 – BusinessDay (ZA): Glencore looks set to beat Sinopec to buy Chevron’s SA assets in $1bn deal; 04/05/2018 – PTT, Chevron, four others submit intent to qualify for Thai petroleum auctions; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES 2ND WHEATSTONE TRAIN STARTING IN 2Q 2018; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS 2018 TO 2020 GUIDANCE INCLUDES DEBT RATIO OF ABOUT 20 PCT – PRESENTATION; 23/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela

Burns J W & Co Inc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson (BDX) by 9.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burns J W & Co Inc bought 2,216 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 24,678 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.22 million, up from 22,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burns J W & Co Inc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $2.83 during the last trading session, reaching $253.55. About 1.93M shares traded or 94.49% up from the average. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 11/05/2018 – U.S. investigates bloodstream infections for link to heparin syringes; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.6 x 19 mm x 305 mm 23G x ® x 12 (Catalog n; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Ultra TouchTM Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.6 x 19 mm x 305 mm 23G x ® x; 22/03/2018 – FDA:BDX FINDS CHEMICAL INTERACTION MAY LEAD TO SKEWING RESULTS; 19/03/2018 – BD to Divest Remaining Investment in Vyaire Medical to Funds Managed by Apax Partners; 27/04/2018 – BD Names Three Executives to Segment Leadership Roles; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – DIVESTITURE WILL NOT HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT TO BD REVENUE OR ADJUSTED EARNINGS FOR FISCAL 2018; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Rev $4.22B; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – LAUNCHED AN INTERNAL INVESTIGATION AND DETERMINED ASV TECHNOLOGY IS NOT COMPATIBLE WITH THIURAM; 23/03/2018 – FDA: BDX RECALLS VACUTAINER EDTA BLOOD COLLECTION TUBES

Somerville Kurt F, which manages about $504.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 5,813 shares to 110,920 shares, valued at $13.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico (NYSE:PEP) by 2,705 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,779 shares, and cut its stake in Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Next Fincl Gru has 0.44% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 33,365 shares. The Massachusetts-based Congress Asset Mgmt Ma has invested 0.63% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 120,751 were accumulated by Gamble Jones Inv Counsel. Strategic Wealth Advsrs Group Incorporated Limited Liability Corp invested 0.65% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Highland Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.53% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 28.21M are held by Capital Investors. South Dakota Inv Council owns 131,553 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Vident Investment Advisory Limited Liability invested in 11,624 shares. Bell Bancorp stated it has 5,180 shares. Checchi Cap Advisers Limited Liability Company owns 20,339 shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj has 0.66% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Community Bankshares Na owns 0.78% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 32,706 shares. Dearborn Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.53% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Lenox Wealth Mngmt Incorporated owns 1,208 shares. Gfs Ltd Liability Com holds 0.18% or 4,970 shares in its portfolio.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $502,074 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 49 investors sold BDX shares while 364 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 353 raised stakes. 220.73 million shares or 3.04% less from 227.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Private Wealth Ptnrs Limited Liability Company reported 0.06% stake. Davidson Investment invested 1.04% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Healthcor Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 1.19% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Valley Natl Advisers Inc holds 1.07% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 15,471 shares. Destination Wealth Management reported 19 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsr Limited Liability Corp reported 3.18% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). 44,808 were accumulated by Advsrs Asset. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Incorporated has 3.85% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Bridges Mngmt Incorporated has 14,923 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. 2,235 are held by Notis. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership holds 45 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Livingston Grp Asset Com (Operating As Southport Management) owns 2,362 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. Veritable LP invested in 14,832 shares. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Incorporated invested in 2.65% or 26,775 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation reported 12,117 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings.

