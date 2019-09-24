Becton Dickinson (BDX) Shareholder Burns J W & Co Upped Position; Edgemoor Investment Advisors Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) Trimmed by $7.98 Million

Burns J W & Co Inc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson (BDX) by 9.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burns J W & Co Inc bought 2,216 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 24,678 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.22M, up from 22,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burns J W & Co Inc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $255.04. About 79,842 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 15.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc sold 59,964 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 338,934 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.40 million, down from 398,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $140.48. About 2.45 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/05/2018 – Abry Partners Merges NexusTek with Breakthrough Technology Group; 10/04/2018 – PROS Announces Participation in Hannover Messe; 20/04/2018 – Four U.S. tech companies â€“ Amazon, Microsoft, Intel, and Google â€“ were among the top 10 employers for approved H-1B applications in FY 2017, according to a new study; 21/05/2018 – The Morning Download: Microsoft Azure Cloud Wins Intelligence Agency Deal; 21/03/2018 – Hensel Phelps at Work on $13.5 Billion in Active Projects, Mostly for Tech Leaders Intel, Microsoft, an Industrial Info News Al; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft Will Spend $5 Billion on Internet of Things Development; 13/03/2018 – SHI International Selects Cohesity as Its ‘Emerging Partner of the Year’ for 2017; 16/04/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Microsoft Expert Nayamode Acquires Design Firm Bluewave Communications; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS TIMES, JOURNAL AND POST HAVE VIABLE MODEL FOR GENERATING DIGITAL REVENUE; 15/03/2018 – Microsoft’s Xbox Unit Seeks to Lure Game Makers to Cloud

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $707.10 million and $792.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 3,154 shares to 87,874 shares, valued at $8.56M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadcom Inc by 3,484 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,257 shares, and has risen its stake in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Microsoft: Time For Dividend Raise – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “4 Reasons To Sell Microsoft – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 09/03/2019: MAMS, PHUN, RESN, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Microsoft bull sees double-digit growth – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Monday: ZM, GOGO, SNAP, PINS, MSFT – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 69,634 were reported by Institute For Wealth Mgmt Ltd Com. Rench Wealth Mgmt accumulated 51,655 shares. 894,473 are held by Welch Forbes Ltd Liability Com. Egerton Capital (Uk) Llp accumulated 6.33M shares. Wealthcare Cap Mgmt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Quebec – Canada-based Montrusco Bolton Invests has invested 3.34% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Community Natl Bank Na invested in 81,794 shares. Motco reported 1.29% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Riverpark Capital Mngmt owns 182,964 shares or 5.24% of their US portfolio. Orca Limited Liability reported 6.68% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Alpha Windward Ltd Co reported 3,948 shares stake. Loews holds 0.12% or 113,100 shares in its portfolio. Biondo Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability has 1.7% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Plancorp Limited Liability Com reported 26,048 shares. Crossvault Cap Management Limited Liability Company holds 5.38% or 81,913 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Selling Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Becton, Dickinson and Company’s (NYSE:BDX) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should We Be Cautious About Becton, Dickinson and Company’s (NYSE:BDX) ROE Of 5.1%? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Would Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Be Valuable To Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 22, 2019.