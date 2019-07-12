Becton Dickinson (BDX) Shareholder Beach Investment Counsel Has Cut Stake as Stock Declined; Medical Pptys Trust (MPW) Holder Barnett & Company Has Decreased Its Position by $1.99 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Beach Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson (BDX) by 41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Counsel Inc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.01% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 35,973 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.98M, down from 60,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $256.17. About 1.01M shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Adj EPS $2.65; 28/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- BD MAX DNA MMK (SPC) For Laboratory Use, catalog no. 442829; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Patrick Kaltenbach President of Life Sciences Segment; 09/03/2018 FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- Difco” Agar Noble, 500g bottle Noble Agar is a solidifying agent that is essentially free of; 03/05/2018 – CAM Group Adds Becton Dickinson, Exits AutoZone: 13F; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson: John Groetelaars to Leave to Join Another Company; 23/03/2018 – FDA: BD Vacutainer Blood Collection Tubes by Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD): Class I Recall – Chemical Interference with; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 Comparable, Currency-Neutral Rev Growth View to 5%-5.5%; 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA SAYS MAGELLAN’S LEAD TEST SYSTEMS CAN CONTINUE TO BE USED WITH BLOOD SAMPLES FROM A FINGER OR HEEL STICK; 10/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Barnett & Company Inc decreased its stake in Medical Pptys Trust Inc (MPW) by 99.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barnett & Company Inc sold 104,619 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 470 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9,000, down from 105,089 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barnett & Company Inc who had been investing in Medical Pptys Trust Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $18.45. About 2.57 million shares traded. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) has risen 36.02% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.59% the S&P500.

Barnett & Company Inc, which manages about $382.43 million and $175.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1,800 shares to 3,480 shares, valued at $668,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.32 EPS, down 11.11% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.36 per share. MPW’s profit will be $127.72M for 14.41 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual EPS reported by Medical Properties Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.23% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.48 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $3.08 EPS, up 5.84% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.91 per share. BDX’s profit will be $836.55M for 20.79 P/E if the $3.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.92% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

Beach Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.43 billion and $887.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc. Cl C by 690 shares to 1,060 shares, valued at $1.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.