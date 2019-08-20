Becton Dickinson (BDX) Share Value Rose While Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management Lowered by $540,828 Its Position; Corda Investment Management Decreased Its Holding in Exxon Mobil Com (XOM) by $551,360 as Stock Value Declined

Corda Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation Com (XOM) by 15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corda Investment Management Llc sold 6,892 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 39,058 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.16 million, down from 45,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corda Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corporation Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $293.85B market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $69.45. About 9.30M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 31/03/2018 – Exxon Reports Emissions at Baytown, Texas, Refinery; 11/05/2018 – Letters to Barron’s, on Exxon Mobil, Elon Musk and More — Barrons.com; 07/05/2018 – KAZAKHSTAN KASHAGAN OILFIELD SEES PRODUCTION DECLINING IN JULY DUE TO 2-WEEK MAINTENANCE ON BOLASHAK COMPLEX IN JULY -ENERGY MINISTRY; 29/05/2018 – Exxon Baton Rouge refinery shuts large CDU for 2 wks of repairs; 22/05/2018 – Exxon Won First Round of Island Gas Prize; Now Locals Want More; 01/05/2018 – SABIC and ExxonMobil Advance Gulf Coast Project With Creation of Joint Venture; 27/04/2018 – EXXON SEES GLOBAL OIL DEMAND `FAIRLY STRONG,’ SIMILAR TO 2017; 30/05/2018 – EXXON CEO DARREN WOODS CLOSES ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING IN DALLAS; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Takes Off — Finally — Barron’s Blog; 01/05/2018 – Exxon Defends Guyana Deal as Oil Giant Pushes for Quick Output

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson (BDX) by 46.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management sold 2,172 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 2,476 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $618,000, down from 4,648 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management who had been investing in Becton Dickinson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.89B market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $3.15 during the last trading session, reaching $251.48. About 638,140 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 22/03/2018 – BD Updates lnstructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer® Blood Collection Tubes; 22/03/2018 – BD Has Been Cooperating With FDA, Launched an Internal Investigation; 22/03/2018 – BD Updates Instructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer® Blood Collection Tubes; 19/03/2018 – Funds Advised by Apax Partners to Acquire Remaining Minority Stake in Vyaire Medical From BD; 12/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® K2 EDTA (K2E) 3.6mg Blood Collection Tube (13 x 75 mm x 2.0 mL). Catalog Numbe; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON SELLING VYAIRE MEDICAL STAKE TO APAX PARTNERS; 09/05/2018 – Becton, Dickinson and Co Hires Banks to Arrange Investor Meetings in UK Starting May 15; 11/05/2018 – U.S. investigates bloodstream infections for link to heparin syringes; 22/03/2018 – BD INSTRUCTIONS FOR SOME BD VACUTAINER® BLOOD COLLECTION TUBES; 22/03/2018 – FDA:BDX FINDS CHEMICAL INTERACTION MAY LEAD TO SKEWING RESULTS

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management, which manages about $220.76 million and $224.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 12,824 shares to 80,096 shares, valued at $4.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wisdomtree Europe Hedged Equit (HEDJ) by 5,987 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,916 shares, and has risen its stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greenleaf invested in 0.01% or 2,058 shares. Ami Asset Management invested in 182,577 shares. Moreover, Hartford Investment Mngmt has 0.42% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 58,689 shares. Eulav Asset Mgmt has invested 0.61% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Principal Grp Inc Inc holds 963,023 shares. M&R Capital Management owns 0.35% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 6,497 shares. Lifeplan Fin Grp Inc Incorporated stated it has 0.02% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Eastern Fincl Bank holds 5,312 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Schroder Invest Management Group Inc holds 42,788 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Lc owns 201,366 shares for 1.57% of their portfolio. Atria Invests has 19,377 shares. Of Oklahoma accumulated 4,553 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Limited reported 12,891 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insur invested in 0.07% or 220,756 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0.18% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Buckingham Asset Ltd Liability, a Missouri-based fund reported 87,367 shares. Meeder Asset holds 1.07% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 167,563 shares. Optimum Invest accumulated 17,476 shares or 0.46% of the stock. Perigon Wealth Mgmt Limited reported 38,292 shares stake. Moreover, Savings Bank Of Hawaii has 0.81% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Solutions Ltd Liability Com invested 0.06% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 34,355 are owned by Wealth Planning Ltd Llc. Factory Mutual Insurance invested in 1.6% or 1.64 million shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt owns 562,721 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Nichols Pratt Advisers Ltd Liability Partnership Ma has invested 4.03% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Rnc Cap Management invested in 9,331 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Moreover, Csat Invest Advisory Ltd Partnership has 0.11% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Moon Capital Management Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 11,494 shares in its portfolio. Ontario – Canada-based Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has invested 0% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Morgan Stanley owns 15.93 million shares.

Corda Investment Management Llc, which manages about $545.28M and $864.31M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Short Maturity Bond Etf by 43,700 shares to 98,265 shares, valued at $4.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cna Finl Corp (NYSE:CNA) by 18,680 shares in the quarter, for a total of 328,246 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Ibonds Dec 2021 Corp Etf.