Becton Dickinson (BDX) Share Price Rose While Staley Capital Advisers Has Upped Holding; Wells Fargo & Company Boosted Its Autohome (ATHM) Holding by $5.64 Million

Staley Capital Advisers Inc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson (BDX) by 17.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Staley Capital Advisers Inc bought 2,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 15,185 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.83 million, up from 12,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $3.4 during the last trading session, reaching $247.24. About 251,819 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Wells Fargo & Company increased its stake in Autohome Inc (ATHM) by 5.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wells Fargo & Company bought 66,326 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.31% . The institutional investor held 1.30M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $111.60M, up from 1.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wells Fargo & Company who had been investing in Autohome Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.07% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $82.62. About 295,914 shares traded. Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) has declined 15.03% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ATHM News: 07/03/2018 AUTOHOME INC – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE RMB 6.15; 08/05/2018 – Autohome 1Q Adj EPS $3.13; 08/05/2018 – AUTOHOME INC – QTRLY SHR RMB 4.05; 08/05/2018 – Autohome 1Q EBITDA $416.96M; 08/03/2018 – CORRECT: AUTOHOME SEES 1Q REV. 1.22B YUAN TO 1.25B YUAN; 08/05/2018 – AUTOHOME 1Q ADJ EPS 4.36 YUAN, EST. 3.75 YUAN; 07/03/2018 – AUTOHOME INC ATHM.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $73; 19/03/2018 – AUTOHOME INC ATHM.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH OUTPERFORM, TARGET PRICE OF $102; 08/05/2018 – AUTOHOME SEES 2Q REV. 1.78B YUAN TO 1.80B YUAN, EST. 1.74B YUAN

Staley Capital Advisers Inc, which manages about $1.31 billion and $1.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 4,211 shares to 897,422 shares, valued at $68.27 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 25,775 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 996,262 shares, and cut its stake in Titan Intl Inc (NYSE:TWI).

