Becton Dickinson (BDX) Position Maintained by Boston Family Office Llc; As Oracle (ORCL) Valuation Rose, Independent Franchise Partners Llp Has Lifted Position

Independent Franchise Partners Llp increased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 1.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Independent Franchise Partners Llp bought 114,433 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 8.11 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $435.52 million, up from 7.99 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Independent Franchise Partners Llp who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $194.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $58.34. About 4.60M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 06/03/2018 – SAP CEO SAYS HIS “FOCUS IS NOW BIG TIME ON CRM”; TAKES AIM AT RIVALS SALESFORCE.COM AND ORACLE; 11/04/2018 – “The Loyalty Divide – Operator and Consumer Perspectives, Hotels 2018” Reveals Operators Are Struggling to Find Relevance Among Younger Guests that Demand More Personalized Incentives and Experiences; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE’S CATZ: CLOUD REVENUES TO GROW 19-23% IN 4Q; 25/04/2018 – Determine, Inc., a Top-Ranked Source-to-Pay Innovator, Puts State-of-the-Art Cloud Platform on Display at ISM2018; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE SEES ADJ EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF 20% IN 4Q; 20/04/2018 – DJ Oracle Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ORCL); 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q Adj EPS 83c; 27/03/2018 – Oracle Redefines the Cloud Database Category with World’s First Autonomous Database; 27/03/2018 – ORACLE WINS REVIVAL OF BILLION-DOLLAR CASE AGAINST GOOGLE; 05/04/2018 – Fortune: Oracle’s CEO Might Have Given Trump Another Reason to Slam Amazon

Boston Family Office Llc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson (BDX) by 16.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Family Office Llc bought 2,421 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 17,165 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.29M, up from 14,744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Family Office Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $255.55. About 526,392 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500.

More notable recent Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Ambev SA (ABEV) – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Would Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Be Valuable To Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What does Becton, Dickinson and Company’s (NYSE:BDX) Balance Sheet Tell Us About Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Personal Fincl Svcs invested in 344 shares or 0.03% of the stock. The North Carolina-based Willingdon Wealth Mgmt has invested 1.25% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). 5,488 were reported by Caprock Group Inc. Alta Capital Mgmt Lc holds 2.84% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) or 192,994 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 0.51% stake. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm has 3.63% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Investec Asset Mgmt accumulated 820,936 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj And Bk holds 0.2% or 221,295 shares in its portfolio. Schroder Invest Gp has 42,788 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Family Firm invested 0.13% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Thomasville Bank & Trust invested 0.07% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). The Maryland-based Wms Prns Limited Liability Company has invested 0.06% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Pettee Investors reported 0.65% stake. Garrison Asset Management Limited Liability Corp holds 2.7% or 20,480 shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv holds 0.02% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) or 152 shares.

Boston Family Office Llc, which manages about $1.02 billion and $925.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 9,056 shares to 34,055 shares, valued at $2.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) by 3,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,764 shares, and cut its stake in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT).

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Oracle: Q4 Vindicated Our Stance, Expecting 50% Returns – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL): Are Analysts Bullish? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Wednesday – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Najarian Brothers See Unusual Options Activity In FireEye, Oracle, Mylan And Exelon – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Investorideas.com‘s news article titled: “Investorideas.com Newswire – The AI Eye: Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) Introduces New Vision for Analytics Platform, Accenture (NYSE: ACN) Federal Services Wins AI Contract with US Dept. of Health and Human Services and Nuance (Nasdaq: NUAN) Signs Partnership with AI Institute Mila – InvestorIdeas.com” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Independent Franchise Partners Llp, which manages about $13.30 billion and $8.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 50,574 shares to 3.38M shares, valued at $595.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 63,578 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.92M shares, and cut its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY).