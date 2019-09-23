Becton Dickinson (BDX) Market Value Rose While Boston Family Office Raised Stake; Arrowpoint Asset Management Trimmed Heico New (HEI.A) Stake as Valuation Were Volatile

Boston Family Office Llc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson (BDX) by 21.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Family Office Llc bought 3,665 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 20,830 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.25M, up from 17,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Family Office Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $253.63. About 618,783 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Heico Corp New (HEI.A) by 13.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc sold 98,376 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 639,665 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $66.12M, down from 738,041 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Heico Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $99.81. About 273,141 shares traded. HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI.A) has risen 66.76% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.76% the S&P500.

Boston Family Office Llc, which manages about $1.02B and $963.15 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Qqq Trust by 1,683 shares to 40,076 shares, valued at $7.48 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vaneck Vectors Morningstar Int by 11,671 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,054 shares, and cut its stake in Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 49 investors sold BDX shares while 364 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 353 raised stakes. 220.73 million shares or 3.04% less from 227.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Massmutual Fsb Adv holds 0% or 100 shares in its portfolio. Kj Harrison Prtnrs, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 14,300 shares. 6,321 were reported by Trustmark Retail Bank Trust Department. Colonial owns 11,053 shares. Clearbridge Invests Ltd Liability Co, a New York-based fund reported 450,601 shares. 73,188 were accumulated by Becker Capital Mgmt Inc. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 215,598 shares stake. Invesco reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). 1St Source State Bank invested in 1,204 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Evergreen Cap Management Llc reported 0.33% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Advsr Capital Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.94% or 63,065 shares in its portfolio. Johnson Invest Counsel accumulated 30,507 shares or 0.16% of the stock. 34 are held by Shine Advisory Svcs. Kcm Advsrs Ltd Llc has 13,419 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Orrstown Financial Serv holds 4,705 shares.

