Becton Dickinson (BDX) Market Valuation Rose While Connors Investor Services Has Lifted Position by $1.03 Million; Crescent Park Management LP Has Cut Its Wex (WEX) Holding by $7.27 Million as Share Price Rose

Connors Investor Services Inc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson (BDX) by 10.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connors Investor Services Inc bought 4,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 42,173 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.53 million, up from 38,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $5.19 during the last trading session, reaching $249.16. About 536,060 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 09/03/2018 FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- Difco” Agar Noble, 500g bottle Noble Agar is a solidifying agent that is essentially free of; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Patrick Kaltenbach President of Life Sciences Segment; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns B3 CFR to Vyaire Medical; Outlook stable; 23/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson (BD) and Company Recalls Vacutainer® EDTA Blood Collection Tubes Due to Chemical Interference with; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Bill Tozzi Interim President of Interventional Segment; 22/03/2018 – BD Updates lnstructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer® Blood Collection Tubes; 09/05/2018 – MANDATE: Becton, Dickinson and Co. EUR, GBP Bmark Bond Roadshow; 15/05/2018 – SANDELL EXITED BDX IN 1Q: 13F; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD IS NOT AWARE OF ANY OTHER INSTRUMENTATION THAT USES ASV TECHNOLOGY; 03/04/2018 – Transradial Access Market 2018 – Global Forecast 2022: Becton, Dickinson and Company (US) and Terumo Dominated the Market in 2017 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Crescent Park Management Lp decreased its stake in Wex Inc (WEX) by 90% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crescent Park Management Lp sold 37,859 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 4,207 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $808,000, down from 42,066 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crescent Park Management Lp who had been investing in Wex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $2.39 during the last trading session, reaching $198.29. About 251,406 shares traded. WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) has risen 14.74% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WEX News: 26/04/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $200 FROM $165; 03/05/2018 – WEX Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.96-Adj EPS $2.06; 09/03/2018 JPMorgan Large Cap Value Adds Pfizer, Exits AT&T, Cuts Wex; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook; 21/04/2018 – DJ WEX Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WEX); 10/04/2018 – WEX & MIKE ALBERT FLEET SOLUTIONS EXTEND PARTNERSHIP; 14/03/2018 – WEX Inc. Introduces Proprietary Payments Solution for Mixed Fleets: Cross Roads™; 23/04/2018 – WEX Health to Host 11th Annual Go-To Industry Event; 03/05/2018 – Winland Electronics Sees FY Rev $1.44B-$1.48B; 10/04/2018 – WEX Inc. and Mike Albert Fleet Solutions Extend Partnership

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 39 investors sold WEX shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 40.86 million shares or 5.57% less from 43.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

