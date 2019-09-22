Becton Dickinson (BDX) Holding Upped by Kidder Stephen W; Nike (NKE) Market Value Rose While Polen Capital Management Lowered Its Stake by $160.65 Million

Polen Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 15.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polen Capital Management Llc sold 1.94 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 10.19 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $855.45 million, down from 12.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $135.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $86.68. About 7.03 million shares traded or 19.54% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – BILL ACKMAN CASHES OUT OF NIKE INVESTMENT WITH ROUGHLY $100 MILLION PROFIT; 31/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Adidas scores against Nike in World Cup deals; 22/03/2018 – Ackman exits Nike stake with $100 million in profit; 20/03/2018 – Puma sets 2022 targets to lift profits, sales; 16/03/2018 – NIKE CLASS B SHARES REVERSE COURSE AFTER WSJ REPORTS, CITING SOURCES, VP JAYME MARTIN EXITS CO; 24/05/2018 – Baltimore Bus Jr: Nike, not Under Armour, to get MLB uniform deal; 09/04/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS HAS ACQUIRED INVERTEX LTD, A COMPUTER VISION FIRM BASED IN TEL AVIV, ISRAEL; 15/03/2018 – Nike executive resigns amid complaints about workplace conduct; 22/03/2018 – Nike’s sales in North America dropped 6 percent during the third quarter, while those in Greater China jumped 19 percent; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Rev $9B

Kidder Stephen W increased its stake in Becton Dickinson (BDX) by 189.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kidder Stephen W bought 3,940 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 6,020 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.52 million, up from 2,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kidder Stephen W who had been investing in Becton Dickinson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $2.83 during the last trading session, reaching $253.55. About 1.93M shares traded or 94.49% up from the average. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 23/03/2018 – FDA: BD Vacutainer Blood Collection Tubes by Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD): Class I Recall – Chemical Interference with; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.8 x 19 mm x 305 mm 21G x ® x 12 Catalog; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Bill Tozzi Interim President of Interventional Segment; 11/05/2018 – Omers Adds Brookfield Business, Exits Becton Dickinson: 13F; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Patrick Kaltenbach President of Life Sciences Segment; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Ultra TouchTM Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.6 x 19 mm x 305 mm 23G x ® x; 22/03/2018 – BD AWARE OF CONCERNS ABOUT INACCURATE LEAD TEST; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Adj EPS $2.65; 28/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- BD MAX DNA MMK Lab Use, catalog no. 442828; 22/03/2018 – FDA:BDX FINDS CHEMICAL INTERACTION MAY LEAD TO SKEWING RESULTS

Kidder Stephen W, which manages about $249.64 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,213 shares to 78,119 shares, valued at $10.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.13 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24 after the close. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11B for 30.52 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Polen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.08B and $20.63 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 76,427 shares to 213,719 shares, valued at $36.22M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Novo (NYSE:NVO) by 13,388 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,343 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).