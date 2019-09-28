Becton Dickinson (BDX) Holding Held by Burns J W & Co Inc; Cognizant Tech Sol Cl A (CTSH) Shareholder Cortland Associates Cut Holding by $466,704

Cortland Associates Inc decreased its stake in Cognizant Tech Sol Cl A (CTSH) by 1.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Associates Inc sold 7,408 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 541,864 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.35M, down from 549,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Associates Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Tech Sol Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $58.75. About 2.92 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500.

Burns J W & Co Inc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson (BDX) by 9.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burns J W & Co Inc bought 2,216 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 24,678 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.22M, up from 22,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burns J W & Co Inc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $2.51 during the last trading session, reaching $248.03. About 821,953 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD IS NOT AWARE OF ANY OTHER INSTRUMENTATION THAT USES ASV TECHNOLOGY; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® EDTA Pink Top Tube; Catalog Numbers: 1. 367842 (UDI: 50382903678421); 2. 36789; 22/03/2018 – FDA:BDX FINDS CHEMICAL INTERACTION MAY LEAD TO SKEWING RESULTS; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Lithium Heparin Green Top Tube; Catalog Numbers: 1. 366664 (UDI: 5038290366664; 22/03/2018 – U.S. FDA-CONCLUDED THAT STUDIES PERFORMED BY BD WERE ROBUST & SHOWED THERE WAS SIGNIFICANT CHANCE OF FALSE RESULTS WITH MAGELLAN’S LEADCARE TESTS; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON TO GET $435M CASH FOR VYAIRE MEDICAL STAKE; 22/03/2018 – BD Updates Instructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer(R) Blood Collection Tubes; 09/05/2018 – BD Plans Short to Intermediate Single-Tranche EUR, Inaugural Single-Tranche GBP Issuance; 28/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- BD MAX DNA MMK Lab Use, catalog no. 442828; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – DIVESTITURE WILL NOT HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT TO BD REVENUE OR ADJUSTED EARNINGS FOR FISCAL 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 49 investors sold BDX shares while 364 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 353 raised stakes. 220.73 million shares or 3.04% less from 227.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Boyd Watterson Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Oh has 1,233 shares. 99,995 are held by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma has 690,335 shares for 2.53% of their portfolio. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Liability Company accumulated 2.32% or 32,536 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 18,544 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Bank & Trust has 825 shares. 12,928 were reported by Brown Brothers Harriman &. Hamel Inc owns 1,630 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. 16,348 are owned by Stevens First Principles Inv Advsr. Btr Cap Mgmt owns 1,492 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal holds 1.8% or 22,813 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0.25% or 3.44M shares in its portfolio. Connors Investor owns 51,520 shares for 1.72% of their portfolio. Brinker Capital Incorporated holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 37,851 shares. Ativo Cap accumulated 3,458 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.62 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.77, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 94 investors sold CTSH shares while 337 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 210 raised stakes. 485.65 million shares or 0.54% more from 483.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Indus Capital Ptnrs Limited Liability has invested 5.57% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). First Retail Bank reported 4,791 shares. Archford Cap Strategies Ltd Llc owns 340 shares. Mu Invests Limited invested in 86,700 shares or 3.4% of the stock. Brown Advisory Securities Llc holds 8,081 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Corp reported 522,105 shares. Moreover, Manufacturers Life Ins The has 0.04% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 583,362 shares. Moreover, State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has 0.35% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Deutsche Bankshares Ag reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Bath Savings Tru has invested 0.36% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct owns 5,886 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Forte Capital Ltd Com Adv has invested 0.39% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Moreover, Schwerin Boyle Cap Management has 1.2% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Eaton Vance Mngmt owns 367,506 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $1.16 million activity.

Cortland Associates Inc, which manages about $580.00 million and $632.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 169,886 shares to 804,997 shares, valued at $42.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

