Becton Dickinson (BDX) Holder Prudential Plc Has Cut Stake by $6.46 Million; As Centene Dek (CNC) Share Price Rose, Greenwich Wealth Management Has Raised by $2.04 Million Its Holding

Greenwich Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp Dek (CNC) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc bought 38,561 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 77,123 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.10 million, up from 38,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp Dek for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $47.16. About 1.81M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 25/05/2018 – Centene’s Washington Subsidiary Selected For Medicaid Contract; 14/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Health insurer Centene cuts 2018 forecast after delays in closing Fidelis acquisition; 13/03/2018 – CORRECTED-CENTENE CORP – RAVI IKA WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS CEO OF RXADVANCE (ADDS DROPPED WORDS ‘OF RXADVANCE); 13/03/2018 – CENTENE CORP – AS PART OF INITIAL TRANSACTION, CENTENE HAS CERTAIN RIGHTS TO EXPAND ITS EQUITY INVESTMENT IN FUTURE; 02/04/2018 – Shares of Anthem, UnitedHealth and Medicaid-provider Centene rise in premarket trading after sources confirm early deals talks between Walmart and Humana; 18/05/2018 – CENTENE – CONTRACT WILL BE ADMINISTERED BY COUNTY’S DEPARTMENT OF BEHAVIORAL HEALTH AND IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE JULY 1, 2018; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE EXPECTED TO ENTER UNDERTAKINGS WITH NY DEPT OF HEALTH; 22/05/2018 – Centene Awarded Statewide Medicaid Contract In Iowa; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE – $340 MLN CONTRIBUTION BY CENTENE IS FOR INITIATIVES TO PROVIDE HIGH QUALITY HEALTHCARE TO “VULNERABLE POPULATIONS WITHIN NEW YORK STATE”

Prudential Plc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson (BDX) by 5.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prudential Plc sold 25,946 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The hedge fund held 447,239 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $111.69M, down from 473,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prudential Plc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $252.54. About 319,811 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.8 x 19 mm x 305 mm 21G x ® x 12 Catalog; 22/03/2018 – BD Updates lnstructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer® Blood Collection Tubes; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Becton, Dickinson and Company’s Senior Notes ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 10/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Rev $4.22B; 25/05/2018 – Meridian Bioscience to look for small deals and gain M&A experience – CEO; 14/05/2018 – CI Investments Adds Becton Dickinson, Cuts Oracle: 13F; 21/04/2018 – DJ Becton Dickinson and Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BDX); 11/05/2018 – U.S. investigates bloodstream infections for link to heparin syringes; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Prior FY18 Rev Growth View Was 30%-31%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,988 were reported by Cypress Cap Gru. Jensen Invest invested 6.42% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De owns 2.81M shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Stone Run Ltd Com has 31,638 shares for 3.89% of their portfolio. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv owns 164 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Lenox Wealth Mngmt Inc holds 458 shares. Fifth Third Bank & Trust holds 0.06% or 38,772 shares. Dupont Management Corp invested in 73,074 shares. Moody Fincl Bank Trust Division accumulated 7,839 shares. Yhb Advsr holds 30,577 shares or 1.2% of its portfolio. South Dakota Invest Council accumulated 20,200 shares. Foyston Gordon & Payne Incorporated invested in 0.3% or 6,300 shares. The California-based Aspiriant Ltd has invested 0.03% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Cacti Asset Mgmt Ltd Co stated it has 210,529 shares. Bradley Foster Sargent Incorporated Ct, a Connecticut-based fund reported 116,197 shares.

Prudential Plc, which manages about $98.23 billion and $29.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amer Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 164,253 shares to 172,929 shares, valued at $34.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Clorox Co/The (NYSE:CLX) by 2,340 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,740 shares, and has risen its stake in American Water Wor (NYSE:AWK).

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited reported 0% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). California Pub Employees Retirement System accumulated 1.14 million shares or 0.07% of the stock. Raymond James Fin Services Advsr Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Csat Invest Advisory LP holds 218 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Mackay Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 265,712 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Shell Asset Management owns 71,014 shares. Tcw Gru Inc stated it has 0.63% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Piedmont Inv Advisors holds 0.07% or 32,865 shares. Moreover, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has 0.06% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 21,800 shares. Paloma Ptnrs reported 82,931 shares. Globeflex Capital Limited Partnership reported 20,108 shares. California State Teachers Retirement reported 618,258 shares. Campbell & Invest Adviser Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.14% stake. Daiwa Securities Group Incorporated stated it has 15,622 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. First Personal Fincl Svcs holds 294 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $151,022 activity.