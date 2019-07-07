Becton Dickinson (BDX) Holder Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management Lowered Its Holding; As Pnc Finl Svcs Group (PNC) Stock Price Rose, Martin Currie LTD Has Trimmed Position by $383,080

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson (BDX) by 46.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management sold 2,172 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2,476 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $618,000, down from 4,648 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management who had been investing in Becton Dickinson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $254.2. About 574,967 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500.

Martin Currie Ltd decreased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC) by 11.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Currie Ltd sold 3,140 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,503 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.88 million, down from 26,643 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Currie Ltd who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $141.57. About 1.28 million shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 14.41% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.84% the S&P500.

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management, which manages about $220.76 million and $224.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Powershares Qqq Trust by 2,933 shares to 8,918 shares, valued at $1.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Large Cap Etf (ONEK) by 23,832 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,019 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Class B (BRKB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,239 were accumulated by Nuance Investments Lc. Reliant Inv Ltd Llc reported 2.38% stake. Missouri-based Fin Counselors has invested 0.03% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Norris Perne & French Llp Mi accumulated 2.08% or 63,107 shares. Beach Counsel Incorporated Pa reported 1.01% stake. Levin Strategies Lp stated it has 1.39% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). 247,238 are owned by Fil Ltd. Wellington Mngmt Llp holds 0.02% or 430,332 shares. Ameritas Invest Inc owns 7,987 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. 49,900 are held by Cornerstone Advsr. Sei Invs Co has invested 0.11% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Teacher Retirement Of Texas stated it has 0.02% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Ledyard National Bank invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Westover Cap Advisors Llc holds 0.21% or 1,621 shares in its portfolio. Swift Run Cap Llc, a Virginia-based fund reported 1,040 shares.

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $3.08 EPS, up 5.84% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.91 per share. BDX’s profit will be $830.78M for 20.63 P/E if the $3.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.92% EPS growth.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 insider sales for $3.59 million activity. Pfinsgraff Martin bought $62,844 worth of stock. On Thursday, February 7 the insider Reilly Robert Q sold $3.03 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 61,246 shares. Telos Capital has 0.83% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 21,673 shares. Mcf Advsrs Limited Liability invested in 0.04% or 1,835 shares. Greenleaf Trust stated it has 4,932 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Wetherby Asset Mngmt owns 12,064 shares. Ima Wealth, Kansas-based fund reported 200 shares. Heritage Investors Corporation holds 0.02% or 2,893 shares. Schmidt P J Invest invested 1.88% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Advisor Prtn reported 16,989 shares stake. Whittier Trust accumulated 0.05% or 13,877 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md reported 0.24% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Cannell Peter B & reported 1,740 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Atlantic Union National Bank owns 38,718 shares or 1.31% of their US portfolio. Farmers Trust invested in 16,222 shares or 0.56% of the stock. 536,700 are owned by Gabelli Funds Lc.

Analysts await The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $2.82 earnings per share, up 3.68% or $0.10 from last year’s $2.72 per share. PNC’s profit will be $1.27 billion for 12.55 P/E if the $2.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.61 actual earnings per share reported by The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.05% EPS growth.

Martin Currie Ltd, which manages about $1.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Canadian Natl Ry Co (NYSE:CNI) by 139,003 shares to 247,220 shares, valued at $22.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE:ROK) by 4,072 shares in the quarter, for a total of 83,043 shares, and has risen its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP).

