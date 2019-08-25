Becton Dickinson (BDX) Holder Kanawha Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake as Share Price Rose; Hsbc Hldgs Plc (HSBC) Shares Declined While Segantii Capital Management LTD Has Upped by $5.24 Million Its Stake

Kanawha Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson (BDX) by 2.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kanawha Capital Management Llc sold 1,758 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 73,342 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.32M, down from 75,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kanawha Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.69% or $6.87 during the last trading session, reaching $248.31. About 1.11M shares traded or 1.82% up from the average. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Hsbc Hldgs Plc (HSBC) by 3.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought 131,022 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.04% . The hedge fund held 4.13M shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $168.11 million, up from 4.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Hsbc Hldgs Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $143.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $35.63. About 4.86 million shares traded or 124.79% up from the average. HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) has declined 16.63% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HSBC News: 18/05/2018 – 42RH: HSBC Bank PLC: Early Repurchase; 21/05/2018 – HSBC’s Rasco Sees China, India EM’s Biggest Opportunities (Video); 17/05/2018 – HSBC Is Said to Name Sahney Head of Asia Advisory, Corporates; 13/05/2018 – HSBC IS SAID TO CLOSE TRADE FINANCE DEAL USING BLOCKCHAIN: FT; 09/05/2018 – SWISS LIFE HOLDING AG SLHN.S : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SFR 375 FROM SFR 320; 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Petrofac to sell Mexico oil fields, seeks upstream exit; 15/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: HSBC has 59 percent gender pay gap, biggest among British banks; 12/03/2018 – PRICED: HSBC FRANCE EU1.25B 5Y SENIOR MS +20; 28/03/2018 – Bank of England reassures finance companies on Brexit transition deal; 29/05/2018 – UMBERTO GIACOMETTI SAID TO HAVE QUIT HSBC FOR NOMURA: FIN. NEWS

Segantii Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $851.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackline Inc by 66,500 shares to 75,000 shares, valued at $3.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dish Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,000 shares, and cut its stake in United Microelectronics Corp (NYSE:UMC).

More notable recent HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “Which European Bank Has The More Profitable Business Model: HSBC or UBS? – Forbes” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “HSBC – A Stumble, Not A Fall – Seeking Alpha” published on June 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Financial Sector Update for 08/22/2019: MAC,CM,CM.TO,HSBC,MA – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “HSBC falls 2.0% after CEO ousted – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Breakfast: Trade War Escalates As Yuan Breaches Key Level – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.