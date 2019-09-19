Becton Dickinson (BDX) Holder Huntington National Bank Has Trimmed Its Stake by $913,500 as Share Price Rose; Comgest Global Investors Sas Raised Its United Technologies (UTX) Stake

Comgest Global Investors Sas increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 8.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Comgest Global Investors Sas bought 4,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.51 million, up from 46,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Comgest Global Investors Sas who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $137.66. About 1.65M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 04/05/2018 – New York Post: Dan Loeb wants United Technologies to break apart; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates United Technologies’ Proposed Sr. Unsecured Notes; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO SAYS ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL TO CLOSE IN MONTH OR TWO; 02/05/2018 – US News: Exclusive: UTC Set to Win EU Approval for $23 Billion Rockwell Collins Deal; 23/05/2018 – Ackman makes roughly $1 billion bet on Lowe’s; 02/05/2018 – UTX, GE: An A320 of Viva aerobus with problems in Merida. – ! $UTX $GE; 04/05/2018 – EU ANTITRUST REGULATORS APPROVE WITH CONDITIONS U.S. AEROSPACE GROUP UTC’S UTX.N $23 BLN BID FOR ROCKWELL COLLINS COL.N; 20/04/2018 – United Technologies Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – SERITAGE GROWTH PROPERTIES – TRANSACTION VALUES COLLECTION AT UTC AT APPROXIMATELY $165 MLN

Huntington National Bank decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson (BDX) by 5.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huntington National Bank sold 3,625 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 66,542 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.77 million, down from 70,167 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huntington National Bank who had been investing in Becton Dickinson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $257.52. About 731,993 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON – IS UPDATING INSTRUCTIONS FOR USE OF BD VACUTAINER LAVENDER, PINK & TAN TOP TUBES & BD VACUTAINER LITHIUM HEPARIN GREEN TOP TUBES; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON SELLING VYAIRE MEDICAL STAKE TO APAX PARTNERS; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Becton Dickinson & Co. Sr Unsec Nts ‘BBB’; 19/03/2018 – Funds Advised by Apax Partners to Acquire Remaining Minority Stake in Vyaire Medical From BD; 26/04/2018 – BD Launches BD FACSymphony™ S6 High Parameter Cell Sorter to Enable Sorting of Rare Cell Types; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON TO GET $435M CASH FOR VYAIRE MEDICAL STAKE

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 49,699 were accumulated by Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 16 shares. Central Comml Bank Trust owns 848 shares. Blair William And Il reported 110,092 shares. Monetary Mngmt Grp invested in 1.23% or 24,618 shares. Pinnacle Assocs holds 108,488 shares. Advisor Ptnrs Ltd Company has invested 0.34% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Pioneer Trust Natl Bank N A Or reported 30,685 shares or 1.65% of all its holdings. Park National Oh holds 13,311 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Summit Asset Ltd Llc stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Cubic Asset Management Ltd Liability Co has 39,384 shares. Todd Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 147,527 shares or 0.53% of all its holdings. Congress Asset Mngmt Ma owns 4,909 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Martin Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 63,219 shares or 2.07% of all its holdings. Fayerweather Charles holds 15,086 shares.

Comgest Global Investors Sas, which manages about $4.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano S (NYSE:FMX) by 108,100 shares to 3.63M shares, valued at $351.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 35,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.53 million shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $3.31 earnings per share, up 12.97% or $0.38 from last year’s $2.93 per share. BDX’s profit will be $893.55 million for 19.45 P/E if the $3.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual earnings per share reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.47% EPS growth.

Huntington National Bank, which manages about $6.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco (Prn) by 215,967 shares to 2.57M shares, valued at $37.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares (Prn) (IWF) by 12,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,777 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).