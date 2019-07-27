Becton Dickinson (BDX) Holder Beach Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Position by $634,950 as Market Value Declined; Hedeker Wealth Management Group Has Trimmed Position in Visa Com Cl A (V) by $544,741

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (V) by 15.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc sold 3,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,736 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.04 million, down from 25,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc Com Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $412.01B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $183.69. About 5.02M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/04/2018 – VISA SEES YEAR ANNUAL NET REV. GROWTH AT LOW DOUBLE-DIGITS; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – UK Day Ahead: German GDP and ZEW; British labour data; Vodafone results; 17/05/2018 – Visa Class A Favored by 29 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 06/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban – letter; 19/04/2018 – Chile’s Visa Requirements Halt Haiti Influx, Ask for Skin Color; 19/04/2018 – RUSSIA SAYS U.S. USING VISA `BLOCKADE’ TO EXERT PRESSURE: IFX; 30/03/2018 – VISA REPORTS RESIGNATION OF GARY A. HOFFMAN FROM BOARD; 14/03/2018 – CAVUSOGLU: TURKEY WANTS RUSSIA TO LIFT VISA RESTRICTIONS; 26/03/2018 – TURKEY’S ERDOGAN SAYS EXPECTS VISA LIBERALISATION FROM EU; 21/05/2018 – U.K. Visa for Roman Abramovich, Russian Billionaire, Is Delayed

Beach Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson (BDX) by 50.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Management Llc sold 2,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2,540 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $634,000, down from 5,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $254.39. About 658,058 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BECAME AWARE OF CONCERNS ABOUT INACCURATE LEAD TEST RESULTS FROM MAGELLAN DIAGNOSTICS LEADCARE TESTING SYSTEMS; 14/05/2018 – Cipher Capital Adds Occidental, Exits Becton Dickinson: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Adj EPS $2.65; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Prior FY18 Rev Growth View Was 30%-31%; 23/03/2018 – FDA: BD Vacutainer Blood Collection Tubes by Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD): Class I Recall – Chemical Interference with; 15/05/2018 – SANDELL EXITED BDX IN 1Q: 13F; 14/05/2018 – RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES REDUCED XOM, GE, WMT, NTES, BDX IN 1Q; 19/03/2018 – becton dickinson and company | bd bactec peds plus/f culture vials soyb | K173873 | 03/16/2018 |; 25/05/2018 – Meridian Bioscience to look for small deals and gain M&A experience – CEO; 23/03/2018 – FDA: BDX RECALLS VACUTAINER EDTA BLOOD COLLECTION TUBES

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $195.00 million and $132.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Prologis Inc Com (NYSE:PLD) by 5,754 shares to 35,749 shares, valued at $2.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7,025 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,693 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Com Cl B (BRKB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New England & Management has 2,862 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Hikari Limited accumulated 153,300 shares or 2.51% of the stock. 1.37 million are owned by Natixis L P. Cortland Assoc Mo holds 12.4% or 491,271 shares in its portfolio. Crystal Rock Cap Management holds 3,144 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) Sa stated it has 2.17% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Advisers Lc reported 0.59% stake. Fort Point Cap Prtn Llc owns 1,585 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Iberiabank Corp has 0.16% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 8,912 shares. Permanens Capital Limited Partnership holds 0.02% or 484 shares in its portfolio. Fishman Jay A Ltd Mi, Michigan-based fund reported 114,200 shares. West Chester Capital Advisors holds 3.94% or 12,090 shares. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt stated it has 5.22% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Tradewinds Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.29% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Lvw Advisors Limited Company has invested 0.42% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Wedbush Talks Libra With Visa’s Executive Team – Benzinga” on July 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Visa – Strong Steady Growth Driven By Technology – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Investorideas.com published: “Investorideas.com Newswire – #Mining Stock News: #SilverCrest (TSXV: $SIL.V; NYSE: $SILV) Announces C$22 Million Bought Deal Financing; SSR Mining To Exercise Its Right to Maintain Its Pro Rata Interest of 9.9% – InvestorIdeas.com” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “5 Top Stocks to Secure Your Financial Independence – The Motley Fool” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “After Hours: DOJ Targets Tech Titans, Chipotle Beats on Earnings – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $11.34 million activity.

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $3.08 earnings per share, up 5.84% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.91 per share. BDX’s profit will be $830.77M for 20.65 P/E if the $3.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.92% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Albert D Mason holds 0.92% or 5,058 shares in its portfolio. Welch Forbes Ltd Liability invested 0.52% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Sterling Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 5,370 shares. Comgest Glob Invsts Sas has 920,050 shares for 5.03% of their portfolio. Parsons Mgmt Ri reported 7,005 shares stake. Birch Hill Advsrs Ltd Liability invested 0.05% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Schnieders Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.2% or 1,900 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Ltd owns 2,857 shares. The Georgia-based Signaturefd Ltd has invested 0.04% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Pittenger & Anderson reported 43,529 shares or 0.85% of all its holdings. Schmidt P J Investment Management Incorporated stated it has 11,591 shares or 0.85% of all its holdings. Axa reported 0.48% stake. Lincoln Limited Company owns 19,288 shares. Cubic Asset Mngmt Lc has 0.14% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Nuance Invests Lc reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

More notable recent Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Would Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Be Valuable To Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on May 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday – Benzinga” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Becton, Dickinson and Company’s (NYSE:BDX) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Beach Investment Management Llc, which manages about $88.74 million and $55.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) by 44,780 shares to 142,160 shares, valued at $2.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,340 shares, and has risen its stake in Medtronic (NYSE:MDT).