Becton Dickinson (BDX) Holder Beach Investment Management Has Lowered Stake as Stock Price Declined; As Woodward (WWD) Shares Rose, Shelton Capital Management Has Lowered Its Holding

Beach Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson (BDX) by 50.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Management Llc sold 2,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2,540 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $634,000, down from 5,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $254.39. About 662,855 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.8 x 19 mm x 305 mm 21G x ® x 12 Catalog; 15/05/2018 – SANDELL EXITED BDX IN 1Q: 13F; 22/03/2018 – BD Updates Instructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer(R) Blood Collection Tubes; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns B3 CFR to Vyaire Medical; Outlook stable; 23/03/2018 – FDA: BDX RECALLS VACUTAINER EDTA BLOOD COLLECTION TUBES; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD WILL RECEIVE $435 MLN IN CASH; 03/04/2018 – Transradial Access Market 2018 – Global Forecast 2022: Becton, Dickinson and Company (US) and Terumo Dominated the Market in 2017 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – BD TO DIVEST REMAINING INVESTMENT IN VYAIRE MEDICAL TO FUNDS MANAGED BY APAX PARTNERS; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON – IS UPDATING INSTRUCTIONS FOR USE OF BD VACUTAINER LAVENDER, PINK & TAN TOP TUBES & BD VACUTAINER LITHIUM HEPARIN GREEN TOP TUBES; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BECAME AWARE OF CONCERNS ABOUT INACCURATE LEAD TEST RESULTS FROM MAGELLAN DIAGNOSTICS LEADCARE TESTING SYSTEMS

Shelton Capital Management decreased its stake in Woodward Inc (WWD) by 90.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelton Capital Management sold 3,474 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 364 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.84M, down from 3,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelton Capital Management who had been investing in Woodward Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $115.78. About 301,347 shares traded. Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) has risen 48.85% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.42% the S&P500. Some Historical WWD News: 14/03/2018 – Michigan PSC: M-1 (Woodward Avenue) lane closure during downtown Detroit events to improve safety; 09/04/2018 – WOODWARD INC WWD.O – WOODWARD RECORDS ANTICIPATED CHARGES RELATED TO DUARTE RELOCATION; 12/03/2018 Paul Woodward Joins Balluun’s Advisory Board; 09/04/2018 – Rolls-Royce and Woodward, Inc. Announce Agreement for Woodward to Acquire L’Orange; 23/05/2018 – CHORUS SAYS GENERAL MANAGER SALES NICK WOODWARD TO LEAVE; 10/04/2018 – Law Firm HAYMAN-WOODWARD Announces Its Participation in SelectUSA to Facilitate Immigration and Job Growth; 23/04/2018 – Woodward Inc 2Q EPS 60c; 09/04/2018 – Woodward, Rolls-Royce Boards Have Approved L’Orange Deal; 24/04/2018 – Terry Woodward to lead Healthcare Private Equity Association (HCPEA); 09/04/2018 – Woodward: L’Orange to Be Renamed Woodward L’Orange, Be Integrated in Company’s Industrial Segment

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 9 selling transactions for $11.12 million activity. $1.26M worth of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) was sold by Preiss Chad Robert. $1.53 million worth of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) shares were sold by GENDRON THOMAS A. Taylor Matthew Freeman had sold 2,000 shares worth $187,096 on Tuesday, February 12. Shares for $669,128 were sold by COHN JOHN D.

Analysts await Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $1.17 EPS, up 4.46% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.12 per share. WWD’s profit will be $72.68M for 24.74 P/E if the $1.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.40 actual EPS reported by Woodward, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.43% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $3.05 earnings per share, up 4.81% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.91 per share. BDX’s profit will be $822.68M for 20.85 P/E if the $3.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.76% EPS growth.

