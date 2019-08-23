Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Holder Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Cut Its Stake; Bb&T (BBT) Valuation Rose While United Services Automobile Association Has Increased Holding

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 26.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc sold 8,628 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 23,435 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.85 million, down from 32,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $255.18. About 1.12 million shares traded or 3.04% up from the average. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Bb&T Corp (BBT) by 16.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Services Automobile Association bought 89,672 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The institutional investor held 632,969 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.45M, up from 543,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Services Automobile Association who had been investing in Bb&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.11B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $46.68. About 2.18 million shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 22/04/2018 – DJ BB&T Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BBT); 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – SEES FY 2018 REV UP 2 PCT – 4 PCT VS 2017; 27/03/2018 – BB&T CORP BBT.N : B. RILEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $55; 24/04/2018 – BB&T announces second-quarter dividends; 06/04/2018 – Regions Financial Agrees to Sell Insurance Business to BB&T Insurance Holdings; 29/05/2018 – BB&T Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – SEES FY 2018 AVERAGE TOTAL LOANS UP 1 PCT TO 3 PCT VS 2017; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP CFO SAYS EXPECT REGIONS INSURANCE PURCHASE WILL IMPACT THE THIRD QUARTER SHARE BUYBACK-CONF CALL; 21/03/2018 – BB&T Increases Prime Lending Rate to 4.75%; 23/05/2018 – BB&T Presenting at Conference May 30

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bristol John W And Com Incorporated New York stated it has 2.23% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Counselors Inc has 3,014 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys Insurance Fund invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Earnest Ptnrs Limited Liability owns 88,073 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.04% or 2,609 shares. Putnam Ltd Liability Corp reported 2.32M shares or 1.35% of all its holdings. Research & Mngmt holds 0% or 51 shares in its portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 832,129 shares. 850,096 are held by National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can. Barbara Oil Communication invested in 0.74% or 5,000 shares. Wetherby Asset Mngmt invested in 8,742 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Hamilton Point Investment Advsrs Lc holds 23,435 shares or 2.6% of its portfolio. 1,263 were reported by Appleton Prtn Ma. Colonial Tru Advisors holds 0.52% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) or 10,939 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd stated it has 0.35% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $219.06 million and $224.79 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) by 11,034 shares to 25,354 shares, valued at $6.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

United Services Automobile Association, which manages about $38.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pbf Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) by 79,134 shares to 41,082 shares, valued at $1.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp (NYSE:AGM) by 4,540 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,106 shares, and cut its stake in Vistra Energy Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold BBT shares while 258 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 507.19 million shares or 5.73% more from 479.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kistler has 0.05% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 2,397 shares. Kanawha Mgmt Lc stated it has 1.36% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). 126,548 were accumulated by Brinker. 628,109 were accumulated by Stifel Financial. Spc reported 31,034 shares. Basswood Management Limited Com invested 0.12% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Mariner Limited Com holds 0.11% or 164,757 shares in its portfolio. Rock Point Advsr Llc invested in 0.1% or 4,600 shares. Qs Lc invested 0.01% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Patten Gp Inc invested in 6,433 shares. Bbva Compass National Bank & Trust Inc accumulated 9,613 shares. 2.47M are owned by Raymond James & Assocs. Denali Advsr Limited Liability invested in 38,100 shares. Stelac Advisory Ser Limited Company, New York-based fund reported 3,316 shares. Ironsides Asset Advisors Limited Company holds 0.09% or 5,861 shares.

