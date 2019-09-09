Becton Dickinson & Co Com (BDX) Shareholder Pioneer Trust Bank N A Increased Its Position; Bangor Savings Bank Has Increased Its Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Holding

Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 168.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bangor Savings Bank bought 18,009 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 28,685 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37M, up from 10,676 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bangor Savings Bank who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $48.09. About 6.61 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 10/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Warren Regional School District Tue, 4/10/2018, 6:00 PM; 07/05/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Genentech’s Cancer Immunotherapy TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) for Initial Treatment of People With a Specific Type of Metastatic Lung Cancer; 19/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Bristol-Myers and Otsuka to face first trial over claims an antipsychotic pill caused compulsive behavior; 26/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION ON OPDIVO; 18/05/2018 – 5.1 MAG. EARTHQUAKE 166KM S OF BRISTOL ISLAND SOUTH SANDWICH; 15/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda First Anti-PD-1 Therapy to Show Recurrence-Free Survival Benefit Across Stage IIIA, IIIB, IIIC Melanoma; 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SAYS FDA APPROVES OPDIVO LABEL UPDATE; 23/03/2018 – MERCY INVESTMENT SERVICES SAYS URGES BRISTOL MYERS SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE FOR PROPOSAL #4 – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – QTRLY OPDIVO WORLDWIDE REVENUE $1,511 MLN VS $1,127 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – IN STUDY, YERVOY COMBINATION DEMONSTRATED SUPERIOR BENEFIT FOR CO-PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF PFS VERSUS CHEMOTHERAPY

Pioneer Trust Bank N A increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co Com (BDX) by 43.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Trust Bank N A bought 4,135 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 13,588 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.39 million, up from 9,453 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $4.68 during the last trading session, reaching $257.8. About 814,462 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 44,530 were reported by Wetherby Asset Mgmt. Whitnell & Communications holds 0.28% or 15,241 shares. Bender Robert And Assocs has 11,671 shares. Brandywine Global Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.62% or 1.88M shares. Tirschwell Loewy Inc reported 10,900 shares. Commonwealth Bancshares Of Australia reported 160,163 shares stake. Park Corporation Oh holds 34,548 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Swiss National Bank holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 5.54M shares. Colorado-based Institute For Wealth Mngmt Lc has invested 0.19% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Boston Family Office Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 41,113 shares stake. 392,423 are held by Cibc Mkts Corp. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc owns 101,065 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Cidel Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% or 4,650 shares. Pacific Inv Mngmt invested in 10,840 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Lpl Financial Ltd Company stated it has 589,814 shares.

Bangor Savings Bank, which manages about $532.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Etf (VNQ) by 11,976 shares to 34,491 shares, valued at $3.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Core S&P Small (IJR) by 5,309 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 392,636 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Senior Loan Etf.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $728,360 activity. $491,920 worth of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) was bought by BERTOLINI ROBERT J on Wednesday, July 31.

