Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Shareholder Oakmont Partners Has Trimmed Its Stake by $1.17 Million as Market Value Rose; Aviance Capital Partners Trimmed Holding in Honeywell International (HON) as Shares Rose

Oakmont Partners Llc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 53.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Partners Llc sold 4,688 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 4,013 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.00M, down from 8,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Partners Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.69% or $6.87 during the last trading session, reaching $248.31. About 1.05M shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 25/05/2018 – Meridian Bioscience to look for small deals and gain M&A experience – CEO; 03/05/2018 – CAM Group Adds Becton Dickinson, Exits AutoZone: 13F; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM DEAL IN LINE WITH ITS “BROADER CAPITAL ALLOCATION STRATEGY”; 22/03/2018 – U.S. FDA-CONCLUDED THAT STUDIES PERFORMED BY BD WERE ROBUST & SHOWED THERE WAS SIGNIFICANT CHANCE OF FALSE RESULTS WITH MAGELLAN’S LEADCARE TESTS; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Lithium Heparin Green Top Tube; Catalog Numbers: 1. 366664 (UDI: 5038290366664; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – DIVESTITURE WILL NOT HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT TO BD REVENUE OR ADJUSTED EARNINGS FOR FISCAL 2018

Aviance Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (HON) by 31.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviance Capital Partners Llc sold 1,890 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 4,050 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $644,000, down from 5,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviance Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.93% or $6.41 during the last trading session, reaching $156.49. About 4.03M shares traded or 74.81% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CEO SAYS AGGRESSIVELY LOOKING AT POTENTIAL M&A AND EXPECTS SOMETHING TO HAPPEN IN THE NEXT QUARTER OR TWO; SAYS HONEYWELL’S PREFERENCE IS BOLT-ON ACQUISITION ROUGHLY IN THE $3 BLN PRICE…; 25/04/2018 – Honeywell Inaugurates Its First Asian Industrial Cyber Security Center In Singapore; 08/05/2018 – DEKRA issued the lECEx certificate to Honeywell for its first household appliance explosion-proof micro switch; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION 4Q REV. 6.4B RUPEES; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Olivier Rabiller To Continue As President And CEO Of Transportation Systems Business After It Spins; 27/03/2018 – Global Photonic Sensor Market, 2022 – Key Players are Honeywell International, Samsung Electronics, Toshiba & Mitsubishi Electric Corporation – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q Operating Cash Flow $1.1; 18/05/2018 – GS Acquisition Holdings CEO is Former Honeywell CEO David Cote; 09/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Michael G. Nefkens as President and CEO of Homes Business; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Greg Lewis as Next Chief Fincl Officer

Oakmont Partners Llc, which manages about $220.41M and $502.74 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG) by 3,613 shares to 18,918 shares, valued at $2.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 26,061 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,106 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (TIP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Torray Lc accumulated 41,597 shares or 1.1% of the stock. Needham Management Limited Company holds 1.7% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 20,000 shares. Middleton And Ma reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Long Road Counsel Limited Com owns 17,408 shares for 2.66% of their portfolio. Btim Corp accumulated 481,336 shares. Tru Of Oklahoma holds 0% or 4,553 shares in its portfolio. Registered Inv Advisor has 0.14% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv has 0% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Alpine Woods Capital Investors Lc has invested 1.34% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Putnam Fl Invest Mngmt Company reported 0.83% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Foyston Gordon And Payne reported 0.3% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Macquarie Gp Limited holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 112,596 shares. Kepos Cap Ltd Partnership holds 24,987 shares. Saratoga Mngmt reported 92,469 shares. Nadler Finance Grp accumulated 959 shares.

More notable recent Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Becton, Dickinson Accelerates Its Growth – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should We Be Cautious About Becton, Dickinson and Company’s (NYSE:BDX) ROE Of 5.1%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Healthcare Stocks to Buy for Healthy Dividends – Investorplace.com” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For August 6, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What United Technologies’ Earnings Mean to Investors – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Honeywell International: I Revise My Prior View – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Be Your Next Stock Pick? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Illinois Tool Works Is Worth Buying – The Motley Fool” published on August 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Barclays picks three industrial stocks to hold up well in volatile market – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45 billion for 19.46 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Windsor Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 4,411 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Dakota Wealth Mgmt has 3,553 shares. Yhb Advisors, Connecticut-based fund reported 31,314 shares. Kbc Nv reported 0.09% stake. Stock Yards Bancshares Tru Company invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Alabama-based Kistler has invested 0.09% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Meridian Mgmt owns 15,950 shares or 1.25% of their US portfolio. Welch And Forbes Ltd Limited Liability Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 11,076 shares. Puzo Michael J owns 1,363 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Live Your Vision Limited Liability Corp holds 1,000 shares. Two Sigma Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.01% or 5,200 shares. Rowland & Co Invest Counsel Adv invested 0% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Rnc Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 2,667 shares. Bailard Incorporated owns 5,983 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Sit Investment Assocs stated it has 137,400 shares.

Aviance Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $417.57 million and $349.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5,071 shares to 38,006 shares, valued at $6.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nuveen Nj Div Advantage Muni Fund (NXJ) by 28,931 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,080 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 (SPY).