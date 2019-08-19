Becton Dickinson & Co Com (BDX) Holder Pioneer Trust Bank N A Has Boosted Holding; At&T (T) Shareholder Columbia Asset Management Has Increased Its Stake

Columbia Asset Management increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 11.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbia Asset Management bought 12,345 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 123,883 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.89M, up from 111,538 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbia Asset Management who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.53B market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $34.97. About 31.10 million shares traded or 7.39% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 09/05/2018 – AT&T Says It Was Contacted by Mueller Over Payments to Cohen; 07/05/2018 – Jeffrey C. McCracken: Comcast plans to make an all-cash bid for Fox if AT&T-Time Warner is approved, sources say -; 30/04/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon The Big Four mobile carriers would become the Big Three; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s bid for Fox; 13/03/2018 – TWX, T: Latest twist in DOJ-AT&T case: The government does want AT&T to submit its arbitration offer as evidence. – ! $TWX $T; 20/04/2018 – Boston Metro: U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 11/05/2018 – AT&T’s Quest for Trump Intel on High-Stakes Merger Led to Blowup; 16/04/2018 – AT&T failed on one megadeal and overpaid on the second. Time Warner could be its third strike; 09/05/2018 – AT&T Made Payments to Former Trump Lawyer Cohen (Video); 20/03/2018 – AT&T-Time Warner Trial Tip-Off Postponed by Snow

Pioneer Trust Bank N A increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co Com (BDX) by 43.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Trust Bank N A bought 4,135 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 13,588 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.39M, up from 9,453 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $248.33. About 784,498 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 14/05/2018 – CI Investments Adds Becton Dickinson, Cuts Oracle: 13F; 09/05/2018 – BD Plans Short to Intermediate Single-Tranche EUR, Inaugural Single-Tranche GBP Issuance; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Alberto Mas President of Medical Segment; 22/03/2018 – BD Updates Instructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer(R) Blood Collection Tubes; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson: John Groetelaars to Leave to Join Another Company; 27/04/2018 – BD Names Three Executives to Segment Leadership Roles; 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA SAYS MAGELLAN’S LEAD TEST SYSTEMS CAN CONTINUE TO BE USED WITH BLOOD SAMPLES FROM A FINGER OR HEEL STICK; 23/03/2018 – FDA: BDX RECALLS VACUTAINER EDTA BLOOD COLLECTION TUBES; 12/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® K2 EDTA (K2E) 3.6mg Blood Collection Tube (13 x 75 mm x 2.0 mL). Catalog Numbe; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Prior FY18 Rev Growth View Was 30%-31%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sva Plumb Wealth Ltd Com accumulated 16,047 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Dubuque Retail Bank And Tru Com, a Iowa-based fund reported 15,295 shares. Security Bank & Trust Of Sioux City Iowa Ia has invested 0.24% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.08% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Novare Capital Management Lc owns 1.55% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 316,542 shares. Palisades Hudson Asset Mngmt LP holds 13,825 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Merriman Wealth Ltd Llc owns 0.09% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 14,700 shares. Garrison Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 15,190 shares. Private Advisor Grp Inc Lc holds 0.47% or 753,168 shares in its portfolio. Sheets Smith Wealth Management invested in 0.27% or 39,994 shares. Cohen Steers Incorporated holds 0.02% or 192,494 shares. Moreover, Moors Cabot has 1.18% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 574,198 shares. Lee Danner & Bass reported 0.58% stake. Stonebridge Advisors Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.69% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Pinnacle Ltd has invested 0.59% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

