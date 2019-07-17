Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Share Price Declined While Cypress Capital Group Boosted Position by $305,025; At&T (T) Holder Gruss & Co Decreased Position by $1.40 Million

Gruss & Co Inc decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 54.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gruss & Co Inc sold 45,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 37,500 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.18M, down from 82,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gruss & Co Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $243.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $33.41. About 11.43M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-‘AT&T HIRING MICHAEL COHEN AS A POLITICAL CONSULTANT WAS A BIG MISTAKE’ – CEO RANDALL STEPHENSON IN EMPLOYEE MEMO; 05/03/2018 – FCC: AT&T 700 MHz Memorandum Opinion and Order – Memorandum Opinion and Order – Mar 5, 2018; 20/03/2018 – COX COMMUNICATIONS EXEC MAY BE FIRST WITNESS AT AT&T TRIAL: NYP; 25/04/2018 – AT&T INC – QTRLY SHR $0.75; 11/05/2018 – US News: Exclusive: AT&T CEO Says Cohen Payments ‘Big Mistake,’ Chief Lobbyist Retiring; 11/04/2018 – AT&T & CROWN CASTLE EXPAND STRATEGIC RELATIONSHIP; 20/03/2018 – AT&T-Time Warner Trial Tip-Off Postponed by Snow; 08/05/2018 – AT&T and Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine To Give Girls A Chance To Learn Filmmaking This Summer Through Collaboration With F; 10/04/2018 – U.S. ECONOMIC EXPERT IN AT&T CASE TO TESTIFY WEDNESDAY; 15/05/2018 – FOX Teams with Ericsson, Intel, AT&T to Deliver 4K over 5G at 2018 U.S. Open

Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 44.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Group bought 1,225 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3,988 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $996,000, up from 2,763 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Group who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $251.82. About 474,880 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Rev $4.22B; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 Rev Growth View to 31%-31.5%; 28/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- BD MAX DNA MMK Lab Use, catalog no. 442828; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.6 x 19 mm x 305 mm 23G x ® x 12 (Catalog n; 14/05/2018 – Cipher Capital Adds Occidental, Exits Becton Dickinson: 13F; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Patrick Kaltenbach President of Life Sciences Segment; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – EXPECTS TO RECORD A GAIN ON TRANSACTION AT TIME OF CLOSING; 14/05/2018 – RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES REDUCED XOM, GE, WMT, NTES, BDX IN 1Q; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Becton, Dickinson and Company’s Senior Notes ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Ultra TouchTM Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.6 x 19 mm x 305 mm 23G x ® x

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.90 earnings per share, down 1.10% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.91 per share. T’s profit will be $6.57 billion for 9.28 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual earnings per share reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.65% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Old Republic owns 3.96 million shares for 3.35% of their portfolio. Burney holds 218,832 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Bank Of Hawaii has invested 0.37% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Nelson Roberts Invest Ltd Com invested 1.5% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Qv Inc holds 17.71% or 3.96 million shares. White Pine Ltd stated it has 0.62% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Guardian Capital Advsrs Lp accumulated 1.03% or 240,102 shares. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Ma holds 1.34% or 508,019 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 19,424 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Steinberg Glob Asset Mngmt reported 1.27% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Co Can has invested 0.83% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Karp Cap Corporation accumulated 9,669 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Macquarie Group Inc Limited has 24.26 million shares. 1St Source Bancorporation, Indiana-based fund reported 142,024 shares. Hexavest Inc reported 0.52% stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Indiana-based Spectrum Grp has invested 0.13% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Confluence Inv Lc owns 92,903 shares. Hilltop holds 3,651 shares. 10,422 were reported by Mcrae Management. Eulav Asset Mngmt holds 0.61% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) or 58,704 shares. Savant Capital Ltd Llc reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Evercore Wealth Management Lc holds 0.06% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) or 7,702 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md reported 34.12 million shares. Charles Schwab Inv Advisory Inc invested in 1.20 million shares or 0.51% of the stock. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Umb Bankshares N A Mo, Missouri-based fund reported 100,022 shares. Amg Fincl Bank invested in 0.14% or 9,046 shares. Invesco Ltd, Georgia-based fund reported 1.67M shares. 2,016 are owned by De Burlo Grp Inc. D E Shaw & has invested 0% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).