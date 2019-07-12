Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Stock Price Declined While Foster & Motley Decreased Position by $793,563; As Zions Bancorporation N A (Call) (ZION) Market Valuation Declined, Ionic Capital Management Raised by $2.92 Million Its Position

Foster & Motley Inc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 15.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foster & Motley Inc sold 3,187 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 17,617 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.40M, down from 20,804 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foster & Motley Inc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $253.88. About 100,934 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500.

Ionic Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (Call) (ZION) by 52319.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ionic Capital Management Llc bought 64,876 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.92% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 65,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.95M, up from 124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ionic Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation N A (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $46.19. About 174,928 shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 21.66% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 23/04/2018 – Zions Banc Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – First Foundation Bank Expands Banking Team, Adds New Branch Managers and Relationship Banker; 22/04/2018 – DJ Zions Bancorporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZION)

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 selling transactions for $1.21 million activity. $373,977 worth of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) was sold by Smith Jennifer Anne on Monday, January 28. $259,205 worth of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) was sold by ALEXANDER BRUCE K on Tuesday, February 12. 500 shares were sold by SHIREY TERRY ALAN, worth $24,756. Another trade for 1,237 shares valued at $59,951 was made by LAURSEN THOMAS E on Monday, January 28. 8,000 Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) shares with value of $385,590 were sold by STEPHENS STEVEN DAN.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold ZION shares while 152 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 168.18 million shares or 1.18% less from 170.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Advisory Alpha Llc accumulated 168 shares or 0% of the stock. 40,600 are owned by Art Advisors Limited Liability Company. Reilly Financial owns 0% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 500 shares. Private Advisor Lc invested in 5,945 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Lmr Partners Limited Liability Partnership has 0.02% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 8,242 shares. Chevy Chase Holdings accumulated 151,513 shares. River & Mercantile Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 258,046 shares. Elizabeth Park Cap Advsr Limited holds 5.42% or 298,896 shares in its portfolio. Fil Limited invested in 0.01% or 210,175 shares. Natixis holds 0.34% or 1.20M shares in its portfolio. Principal Financial Group Inc Incorporated holds 0.02% or 545,491 shares. The Illinois-based Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.21% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Brinker Inc stated it has 30,129 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. 685 are held by Cornerstone Advsr Inc.

Ionic Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.83B and $641.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 13,315 shares to 50,685 shares, valued at $6.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pgim High Yield Bond Fund In by 92,054 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 125,021 shares, and cut its stake in Ubs Ag London Brh (CEFL).

More notable recent Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Zions’ (ZION) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates on Higher Revenues – Nasdaq” published on January 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Zions Bancorporation N.A. (ZION) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 15, 2019 – Nasdaq” on May 14, 2019. More interesting news about Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “This is Why Zions (ZION) is a Great Dividend Stock – Nasdaq” published on May 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Zions Bancorporation (ZION) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 15, 2018 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 14, 2018.

More notable recent Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “FDA OK’s BD’s Venovo stent – Seeking Alpha” on March 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Analysts Estimate Becton Dickinson (BDX) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Becton Dickinson upsizes notes tender offer – Seeking Alpha” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday – Benzinga” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Becton, Dickinson Q2 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Foster & Motley Inc, which manages about $913.18M and $693.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Fundamental Intl Sm Co Etf (FNDC) by 48,527 shares to 438,558 shares, valued at $13.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc Class C by 794 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,883 shares, and has risen its stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI).