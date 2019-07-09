Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Shareholder Miller Investment Management LP Has Trimmed Stake; As Voya Finl (VOYA) Shares Rose, Shareholder Corsair Capital Management LP Lowered Its Position

Corsair Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Voya Finl Inc (VOYA) by 16.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corsair Capital Management Lp sold 66,305 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% with the market. The hedge fund held 345,774 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.28 million, down from 412,079 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corsair Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Voya Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $56.47. About 608,795 shares traded. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has risen 0.27% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.16% the S&P500. Some Historical VOYA News: 01/05/2018 – Voya Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – U.S. SEC SAYS VOYA ADVISERS AGREE TO REPAY CLIENTS AND SETTLE CHARGES THAT THEY FAILED TO DISCLOSE SECURITIES LENDING CONFLICT; 29/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ratings To 7 Classes From Voya CLO 2013-2 Ltd; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Voya CLO 2018-2 Ltd. Notes Prelim Ratings; 14/05/2018 – FIL Adds Voya Financial, Exits Dentsply, Cuts Citigroup: 13F; 11/05/2018 – VOYA FINL TO BUY PEN-CAL ADMINISTRATORS; 24/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE: $600M EQUITY LINKED NOTES LINKED TO VOYA PRICED; 30/04/2018 – Voya MidCap Opportunities Adds NetApp, Exits Amphenol; 30/04/2018 – Voya Multi-Manager Intl Equity Adds Rio Tinto, Exits RELX; 23/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns 7 Prelim Rtgs To Voya CLO 2013-2 Ltd

Miller Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 28.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Investment Management Lp sold 3,715 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.01% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 9,502 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.37 million, down from 13,217 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $250.64. About 619,478 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 23/03/2018 – FDA: BDX RECALLS VACUTAINER EDTA BLOOD COLLECTION TUBES; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns B3 CFR to Vyaire Medical; Outlook stable; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Alberto Mas President of Medical Segment; 11/05/2018 – U.S. investigates bloodstream infections for link to heparin syringes; 25/05/2018 – Meridian Bioscience to look for small deals and gain M&A experience – CEO; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $10.90-Adj EPS $11.05; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Patrick Kaltenbach President of Life Sciences Segment; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Prior FY18 Rev Growth View Was 30%-31%; 26/04/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON & CO: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 28/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- BD MAX DNA MMK Lab Use, catalog no. 442828

Since February 13, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $172,282 activity. TRIPODI JOSEPH V also bought $74,175 worth of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) on Wednesday, February 13. Shares for $46,852 were bought by GILLIS RUTH ANN M.

Analysts await Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 26.55% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.13 per share. VOYA’s profit will be $204.89 million for 9.87 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Voya Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.64% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold VOYA shares while 114 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 145.15 million shares or 1.71% less from 147.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated Savings Bank stated it has 0.04% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.01% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) or 1,500 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Limited invested in 34,406 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Twin Tree Mngmt LP invested in 0.02% or 60,477 shares. Us Bank De holds 0% or 1,214 shares in its portfolio. Stephens Inc Ar invested in 7,165 shares. 7,566 are held by National Pension Serv. Sei Invests owns 141,390 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Company invested in 0.01% or 10,301 shares. Kbc Group Inc Nv owns 25,817 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Marshall Wace Llp holds 0.05% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) or 101,261 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv holds 32,100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Legal & General Grp Incorporated Public Limited Com reported 0.03% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). San Francisco Sentry Investment Group (Ca) reported 0% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). 8.12 million are held by Pzena Investment Mgmt Ltd.

Corsair Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.44B and $325.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) by 156,278 shares to 315,242 shares, valued at $10.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Athene Hldg Ltd by 14,909 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,909 shares, and has risen its stake in Perspecta Inc.

Miller Investment Management Lp, which manages about $380.59 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 214,645 shares to 453,990 shares, valued at $24.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $3.08 EPS, up 5.84% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.91 per share. BDX’s profit will be $830.78M for 20.34 P/E if the $3.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.92% EPS growth.