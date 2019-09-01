Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Holder Valley National Advisers Has Cut Holding by $524,643; As Tristate Capital Holdings (TSC) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has Lowered Position

Valley National Advisers Inc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 15.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valley National Advisers Inc sold 2,107 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 11,624 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.90 million, down from 13,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $253.92. About 758,976 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust decreased its stake in Tristate Capital Holdings (TSC) by 73.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust sold 394,249 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.21% . The institutional investor held 139,935 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.86 million, down from 534,184 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust who had been investing in Tristate Capital Holdings for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $573.03M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $19.75. About 68,445 shares traded. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) has declined 27.71% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TSC News: 20/04/2018 – TRISTATE CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC TSC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $31; 21/05/2018 – Tristate News: Obamas announce Netflix deal; 18/04/2018 – TriState Capital 1Q Rev $37.3M; 23/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Tristate Holdings Ltd. On Other; 26/03/2018 – TRISTATE HOLDINGS LTD – FY LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE HK$64.2 MLN VS LOSS HK$84.1 MLN; 22/05/2018 – TriState Cap Announces Public Offering of Common Stk by Selling Hldrs; 26/04/2018 – Emerald Mutual Advisers Trust Buys 1.2% of TriState Capital; 26/03/2018 – TRISTATE HOLDINGS LTD – FY REVENUE HK$1.92 BLN VS HK$2.25 BLN; 18/04/2018 – TriState Capital 1Q EPS 36c; 20/04/2018 – DJ TriState Capital Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TSC)

Analysts await TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.44 earnings per share, down 6.38% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.47 per share. TSC’s profit will be $12.77M for 11.22 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual earnings per share reported by TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.38% negative EPS growth.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 10 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.47 million activity. On Friday, July 19 the insider Dolan James J. bought $98,850. On Friday, June 14 Demas David J bought $26,400 worth of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) or 1,000 shares. On Tuesday, August 6 the insider RIDDLE TIMOTHY J bought $22,934. Bonvenuto David L also bought $95,175 worth of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) shares. The insider Casey Helen Hanna bought $500,000. GETZ JAMES F also bought $485,213 worth of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) on Tuesday, August 27.

