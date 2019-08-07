Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Holder Ls Investment Advisors Has Boosted Position by $826,431; As Trimas (TRS) Valuation Declined, Skyline Asset Management LP Trimmed Its Position

Skyline Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Trimas Corporation (TRS) by 31.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skyline Asset Management Lp sold 222,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.01% . The institutional investor held 485,100 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.67M, down from 707,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skyline Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Trimas Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $29.64. About 105,383 shares traded. TriMas Corporation (NASDAQ:TRS) has risen 3.95% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.95% the S&P500. Some Historical TRS News: 26/04/2018 – TriMas Sees 2018 EPS $1.60-EPS $1.75; 26/04/2018 – TriMas 1Q EPS 53c; 07/05/2018 – TriMas at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – TRIMAS CORP TRS.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.60 TO $1.75; 26/04/2018 – TriMas 1Q Adj EPS 41c; 26/04/2018 – TRIMAS CORP – EXPECTS 2018 ORGANIC SALES WILL INCREASE ABOUT 3% COMPARED TO 2017; 26/04/2018 – TRIMAS CORP – REAFFIRMING FULL YEAR OUTLOOK PROVIDED IN FEBRUARY; 15/03/2018 TriMas Aerospace Receives Supplier Award From Airbus; 23/03/2018 – TriMas Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – TriMas Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8

Ls Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 19.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ls Investment Advisors Llc bought 3,319 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 20,588 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.14 million, up from 17,269 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ls Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.31B market cap company. The stock increased 2.45% or $5.8 during the last trading session, reaching $242.14. About 2.54 million shares traded or 104.61% up from the average. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Skyline Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.24 billion and $588.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Welbilt Inc. by 93,600 shares to 638,300 shares, valued at $10.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent TriMas Corporation (NASDAQ:TRS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “TriMas Announces Closing of Plastic Srl Acquisition – Business Wire” on January 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Hedge Funds Love Ambarella Inc (AMBA)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (AIMT) – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about TriMas Corporation (NASDAQ:TRS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “TriMas Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “TriMas (TRS) Q2 Earnings Meet Estimates, 2019 Outlook Raised – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold TRS shares while 50 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 44.11 million shares or 0.77% less from 44.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Keybank Natl Association Oh has 34,900 shares. Ami Inv Inc accumulated 1.77% or 111,200 shares. Lord Abbett & Comm Ltd Llc reported 0.02% in TriMas Corporation (NASDAQ:TRS). Toronto Dominion Bancorporation holds 0% or 4,900 shares. American Century owns 178,066 shares. Sterling Mngmt Llc reported 0.01% in TriMas Corporation (NASDAQ:TRS). D E Shaw & holds 177,810 shares. Invesco Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in TriMas Corporation (NASDAQ:TRS) for 84,486 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in TriMas Corporation (NASDAQ:TRS). First Manhattan owns 1.12M shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Vanguard Grp Inc owns 4.13M shares for 0% of their portfolio. Weber Alan W reported 22,277 shares. Lazard Asset has 214,595 shares. Whittier accumulated 1,300 shares. Advisory holds 1.09% or 1.87 million shares in its portfolio.

Ls Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.86B and $1.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co/The (NYSE:PG) by 6,109 shares to 120,274 shares, valued at $12.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ametek Inc (NYSE:AME) by 12,515 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,896 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

More notable recent Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should We Be Cautious About Becton, Dickinson and Company’s (NYSE:BDX) ROE Of 5.1%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Becton, Dickinson Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Becton, Dickinson EPS beats by $0.02, misses on revenue – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Would Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Be Valuable To Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Asset Mngmt holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 2,482 shares. 57,792 were reported by Arizona State Retirement System. 60,523 were reported by Trust Of Virginia Va. Flossbach Von Storch Ag stated it has 101,500 shares. Umb Bankshares N A Mo has invested 0.76% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Comerica Commercial Bank holds 0.16% or 76,140 shares in its portfolio. Wedgewood Invsts Pa has invested 1.22% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Dubuque Fincl Bank And Tru reported 408 shares stake. Cubic Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 1,920 shares. Norinchukin Fincl Bank The invested in 0.55% or 173,596 shares. Chemical Bankshares invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). State Bank Of Montreal Can reported 850,096 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Oakworth Cap Inc accumulated 1,704 shares. Hemenway Comm Ltd Com accumulated 11,332 shares. First Merchants reported 22,906 shares.