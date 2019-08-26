Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Holding Maintained by Joel Isaacson & Company Llc; As T Mobile Us (TMUS) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Discovery Capital Management Decreased by $1.17 Million Its Stake

Joel Isaacson & Company Llc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 129.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Joel Isaacson & Company Llc bought 5,002 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 8,853 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.21 million, up from 3,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Joel Isaacson & Company Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $248.81. About 713,330 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Discovery Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 2.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Discovery Capital Management Llc sold 17,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The hedge fund held 612,900 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.35M, down from 629,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Discovery Capital Management Llc who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.70B market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $78.06. About 1.31M shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 07/03/2018 – T-MOBILE CFO BRAXTON CARTER SPEAKING AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 17/05/2018 – T-Mobile, Sprint Gets Around 10 More Lenders in $38b M&A Loan; 29/04/2018 – Moody’s: Under New T-Mobile Ownership, Sprint Would Benefit From Reduced Operating and Capital Investment Costs, Lower Leverage, Improved Liquidity; 27/04/2018 – Will a T-Mobile/Sprint Merger Finally Happen? (Video); 26/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile Are Said Aiming to Clinch Deal Next Week: Rtrs; 14/05/2018 – T-MOBILE CFO: W/SPRINT CAN BE MASSIVELY DISRUPTIVE IN BROADBAND; 29/04/2018 – Sprint and T-Mobile agreed to merge, in a deal that values Sprint at $26 billion; 30/04/2018 – An obscure 2017 telecom deal explains why T-Mobile and Sprint had to merge; 02/05/2018 – Sprint: Marcelo Claure, Masayoshi Son to Join Bd of Newly Formed Co Following Proposed Merger With T-Mobile; 01/05/2018 – Sprint deal could help T-Mobile offer ‘quad play,’ executives say

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal And General Gp Public Ltd Company holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 1.56 million shares. Interocean Capital Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.02% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii holds 22,126 shares. 22,800 were accumulated by Hikari Power. Hightower Advsr Lc has invested 0.09% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Kempen Cap Mgmt Nv stated it has 3,736 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Miracle Mile Advsr Lc owns 1,338 shares. Janney Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 956 shares. Arrow Fin owns 610 shares. Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of Australia reported 2,743 shares stake. Cacti Asset Lc holds 4.23% or 210,529 shares in its portfolio. Sky Invest Gru Limited Company reported 26,015 shares. Btr Capital Mngmt invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Etrade Capital Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.09% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) or 11,945 shares. Gillespie Robinson And Grimm Inc has invested 3.63% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Joel Isaacson & Company Llc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $685.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJK) by 1,456 shares to 88,257 shares, valued at $19.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eaton Vance Tax Advt Div Inc (EVT) by 35,728 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 768,381 shares, and cut its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DLS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Three Peaks Mgmt Limited Com holds 0.5% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) or 24,746 shares. Bloom Tree Prtn Limited Liability Corp holds 786,504 shares. Financial Bank Of New York Mellon owns 0.06% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 3.21M shares. Illinois-based Zacks Inv Mngmt has invested 0.22% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Whittier Trust Communication Of Nevada owns 445 shares. S Muoio And Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.39% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Personal Capital Advisors accumulated 509,541 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Limited Com has invested 0.96% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Signaturefd Ltd Liability reported 135 shares. Art Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.38% or 93,100 shares. Wespac Ltd Llc owns 0.18% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 3,723 shares. 2,299 were accumulated by Ls Invest Advisors Llc. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Victory holds 0.04% or 223,833 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer And Co Incorporated accumulated 51,683 shares.

Discovery Capital Management Llc, which manages about $37.50 billion and $960.31M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Yandex N V (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 1.12 million shares to 1.70 million shares, valued at $58.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (ITA) by 1,722 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,016 shares, and has risen its stake in Embraer S A (NYSE:ERJ).

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.03 earnings per share, up 10.75% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.93 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $880.09M for 18.95 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual earnings per share reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.16% negative EPS growth.