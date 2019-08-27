Becton Dickinson & Co Com (BDX) Shareholder Douglass Winthrop Advisors Boosted Its Stake by $2.04 Million as Stock Value Rose; As Superior Energy Svcs (SPN) Market Valuation Declined, Covalent Partners Trimmed Position

Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co Com (BDX) by 2.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc bought 8,196 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 297,002 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.17M, up from 288,806 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $248.52. About 426,258 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 22/03/2018 – U.S. FDA – AT FDA’S REQUEST, BD IS CONDUCTING TESTING TO DETERMINE IF LAB TESTS OTHER THAN MAGELLAN LEAD TESTS ARE AFFECTED BY THIURAM INTERFERENCE; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns B3 CFR to Vyaire Medical; Outlook stable; 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA PROVIDES STATEMENT ON FINDINGS FROM ONGOING INVESTIGATION INTO LEAD TESTING ISSUES; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Alberto Mas President of Medical Segment; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Rev $4.22B; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD IS NOT AWARE OF ANY OTHER INSTRUMENTATION THAT USES ASV TECHNOLOGY; 22/03/2018 – BD INSTRUCTIONS FOR SOME BD VACUTAINER® BLOOD COLLECTION TUBES; 19/03/2018 – BD to Divest Remaining Investment in Vyaire Medical to Funds Managed by Apax Partners; 10/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BECAME AWARE OF CONCERNS ABOUT INACCURATE LEAD TEST RESULTS FROM MAGELLAN DIAGNOSTICS LEADCARE TESTING SYSTEMS

Covalent Partners Llc decreased its stake in Superior Energy Svcs Inc (SPN) by 19.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covalent Partners Llc sold 89,060 shares as the company’s stock declined 73.16% . The hedge fund held 366,540 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.71 million, down from 455,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covalent Partners Llc who had been investing in Superior Energy Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.54 million market cap company. The stock decreased 6.25% or $0.0275 during the last trading session, reaching $0.4122. About 1.45 million shares traded. Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) has declined 90.76% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 90.76% the S&P500. Some Historical SPN News: 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 6.9% Position in Superior Energy; 24/04/2018 – Superior Energy 1Q Rev $482.3M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Superior Energy Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPN); 11/04/2018 – Superior Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – SUPERIOR ENERGY 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 34C, EST. LOSS/SHR 34C; 06/04/2018 – KLX to take final bids this month; 18/04/2018 – Superior Energy Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – SUPERIOR ENERGY 1Q LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 39C; 24/04/2018 – SUPERIOR ENERGY 1Q REV. $482.3M, EST. $492.7M; 11/05/2018 – SUPERIOR ENERGY SERVICES GETS EXTENSION OF EXCHANGE OFFER FOR

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2.32M were accumulated by Putnam Investments Llc. Murphy Inc holds 0.28% or 7,374 shares in its portfolio. Vontobel Asset Management holds 2.36% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 1.15M shares. Eaton Vance has invested 0.04% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Spinnaker Tru reported 16,833 shares. 21,512 are owned by Madison Investment Hldg Inc. Zuckerman Gru Ltd Liability holds 0.08% or 1,395 shares in its portfolio. Millennium Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0% or 8,621 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt accumulated 178,403 shares. Silvercrest Asset Group Incorporated Ltd Llc owns 16,701 shares. Private Asset Inc holds 0.11% or 2,482 shares in its portfolio. Suntrust Banks invested 0.04% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Amalgamated National Bank holds 0.21% or 34,389 shares in its portfolio. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 48,741 shares. Foothills Asset Management Ltd accumulated 10,620 shares or 2.05% of the stock.

Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Keycorp New Com (NYSE:KEY) by 64,000 shares to 106,000 shares, valued at $1.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Colgate (NYSE:CL) by 543,709 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,693 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc Class A (NYSE:V).

Analysts await Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $-0.20 EPS, down 42.86% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.14 per share. After $-0.29 actual EPS reported by Superior Energy Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.03% EPS growth.

Covalent Partners Llc, which manages about $968.54M and $52.49M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) by 8,600 shares to 43,255 shares, valued at $6.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $42,850 activity.