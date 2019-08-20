Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Position Upped by Papp L Roy & Associates; As Starbucks (SBUX) Shares Rose, Holder Gofen & Glossberg Has Trimmed by $1.18 Million Its Position

Papp L Roy & Associates increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 37.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Papp L Roy & Associates bought 7,642 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 28,063 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.01M, up from 20,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $251.82. About 395,268 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON – IS UPDATING INSTRUCTIONS FOR USE OF BD VACUTAINER LAVENDER, PINK & TAN TOP TUBES & BD VACUTAINER LITHIUM HEPARIN GREEN TOP TUBES; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD IS NOT AWARE OF ANY OTHER INSTRUMENTATION THAT USES ASV TECHNOLOGY; 22/03/2018 – FDA:BDX FINDS CHEMICAL INTERACTION MAY LEAD TO SKEWING RESULTS; 25/05/2018 – Meridian Bioscience to look for small deals and gain M&A experience – CEO; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns B3 CFR to Vyaire Medical; Outlook stable; 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA SAYS CONTINUES TO RECOMMEND THAT MAGELLAN LEAD TESTS NOT BE USED WITH BLOOD SAMPLES TAKEN FROM THE VEIN; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Ultra TouchTM Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.6 x 19 mm x 305 mm 23G x ® x; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Prior FY18 Rev Growth View Was 30%-31%; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – DIVESTITURE WILL NOT HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT TO BD REVENUE OR ADJUSTED EARNINGS FOR FISCAL 2018; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 HONG KONG REDUCED BZUN, HTHT, GLW, BDX, D IN 1Q: 13F

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90 million for 34.44 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Gofen & Glossberg Llc, which manages about $3.51 billion and $2.82 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) by 39,139 shares to 236,455 shares, valued at $15.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 37,078 shares in the quarter, for a total of 494,410 shares, and has risen its stake in United Technologies (NYSE:UTX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.