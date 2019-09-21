Becton Dickinson & Co. (BDX) Holder Jensen Investment Management Increased Its Position; As Sherwin (SHW) Market Value Rose, Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec Cut by $549,600 Its Stake

Jensen Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co. (BDX) by 6.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jensen Investment Management Inc bought 148,681 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 2.31 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $581.37 million, up from 2.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $2.83 during the last trading session, reaching $253.55. About 1.82M shares traded or 79.38% up from the average. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 09/03/2018 FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- Difco” Agar Noble, 500g bottle Noble Agar is a solidifying agent that is essentially free of; 22/03/2018 – U.S. FDA – AT FDA’S REQUEST, BD IS CONDUCTING TESTING TO DETERMINE IF LAB TESTS OTHER THAN MAGELLAN LEAD TESTS ARE AFFECTED BY THIURAM INTERFERENCE; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson: John Groetelaars to Leave to Join Another Company; 22/03/2018 – BD INSTRUCTIONS FOR SOME BD VACUTAINER® BLOOD COLLECTION TUBES; 22/03/2018 – BD Has Been Cooperating With FDA, Launched an Internal Investigation; 09/05/2018 – BD Plans Short to Intermediate Single-Tranche EUR, Inaugural Single-Tranche GBP Issuance; 21/04/2018 – DJ Becton Dickinson and Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BDX); 09/05/2018 – Becton, Dickinson and Co Hires Banks to Arrange Investor Meetings in UK Starting May 15; 14/05/2018 – RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES REDUCED XOM, GE, WMT, NTES, BDX IN 1Q; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON SELLING VYAIRE MEDICAL STAKE TO APAX PARTNERS

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec decreased its stake in Sherwin (SHW) by 11.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec sold 1,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 9,523 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.36 million, down from 10,723 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec who had been investing in Sherwin for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $550.54. About 754,971 shares traded or 51.07% up from the average. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CEO JOHN MORIKIS SPEAKS ON CALL; 06/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Sherwin Williams – 04/06/2018 11:06 AM; 19/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams CDS Widens 4 Bps, Most in 5 Months; 17/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Social Reality, Pier 1 Imports, PayPal, The Sherwin-William; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED NET SALES INCREASED 43.6% IN QUARTER TO A RECORD $3.97 BLN; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, EXPECT SHERWIN-WILLIAMS’ CORE NET SALES TO INCREASE BY A MID-TO-HIGH SINGLE DIGIT PERCENTAGE; 16/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Co expected to post earnings of $3.16 a share – Earnings Preview; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q Rev $3.97B; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES 2018 EPS EX-VALSPAR COSTS RISING 24% AT MIDPOINT; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N FY2018 REV VIEW $17.77 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Analysts await The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.47 earnings per share, up 13.91% or $0.79 from last year’s $5.68 per share. SHW’s profit will be $604.53 million for 21.27 P/E if the $6.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.57 actual earnings per share reported by The Sherwin-Williams Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.52% negative EPS growth.

