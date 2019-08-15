Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Share Price Rose While Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Has Trimmed by $2.15 Million Its Holding; As Semgroup Corp. (SEMG) Market Valuation Declined, Cohen & Steers Increased Its Holding by $567,350

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 26.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc sold 8,628 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 23,435 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.85M, down from 32,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $245.32. About 548,377 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA SAYS CONTINUES TO RECOMMEND THAT MAGELLAN LEAD TESTS NOT BE USED WITH BLOOD SAMPLES TAKEN FROM THE VEIN; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Becton Dickinson & Co. Sr Unsec Nts ‘BBB’; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON SELLING VYAIRE MEDICAL STAKE TO APAX PARTNERS; 25/05/2018 – Meridian Bioscience to look for small deals and gain M&A experience – CEO; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BECAME AWARE OF CONCERNS ABOUT INACCURATE LEAD TEST RESULTS FROM MAGELLAN DIAGNOSTICS LEADCARE TESTING SYSTEMS; 26/04/2018 – BD Launches BD FACSymphony™ S6 High Parameter Cell Sorter to Enable Sorting of Rare Cell Types; 27/04/2018 – BD Names Three Executives to Segment Leadership Roles; 23/04/2018 – BD Board Declares Dividends; 28/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- BD MAX DNA MMK Lab Use, catalog no. 442828; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.8 x 19 mm x 305 mm 21G x ® x 12 Catalog

Cohen & Steers Inc increased its stake in Semgroup Corp. (SEMG) by 43.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen & Steers Inc bought 40,525 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.55% . The institutional investor held 133,856 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.97M, up from 93,331 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc who had been investing in Semgroup Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $697.22 million market cap company. The stock decreased 5.95% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $8.77. About 756,369 shares traded. SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) has declined 49.42% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.42% the S&P500. Some Historical SEMG News: 15/03/2018 – SEMGROUP COMPLETES SALE OF MEXICAN ASPHALT; 22/04/2018 – DJ SemGroup Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SEMG); 17/05/2018 – SemGroup Presenting at Conference May 24; 07/05/2018 – Semgroup: Project Is Estimated to Cost Between $60M and $66M; 28/03/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION REPORTS PURCHASE OF TEC-SEM GROUP AG; 24/05/2018 – SEMGROUP CORP – OPEN SEASON WILL BEGIN MAY 24, 2018, AND WILL CONCLUDE JUNE 25, 2018; 15/05/2018 – SemGroup to Participate in 2018 MLPA Investor Conference; 07/05/2018 – SemGroup to Diversify White Cliffs Pipeline Service with NGL Capabilities; Signs Long-Term Contract with DCP Midstream; 12/04/2018 – SemGroup Completes Sale of U.K. Petroleum Storage Business; 24/05/2018 – SemGroup and DCP Midstream Announce Open Season on Existing Capacity of NGL Pipeline Connecting DJ Basin to Mont Belvieu

More notable recent SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “SemGroup taps adviser for capital raise options – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” on February 13, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 8, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Sector Shrinks, Prices Grow – Seeking Alpha” on May 12, 2019. More interesting news about SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “SemGroup Corporation: Get Out The Shark Repellant – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Long-Term Montney Gas Processing Agreement Fills SemCAMS’ Wapiti Gas Plant – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 13, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.43, from 1.7 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 18 investors sold SEMG shares while 38 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 70.97 million shares or 7.04% less from 76.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Fincl Svcs Group Inc owns 1,075 shares. The California-based Kayne Anderson Advisors Lp has invested 0.37% in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG). 10,500 are held by Macquarie Gru. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 8,768 shares stake. Tudor Corp Et Al reported 21,113 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company, United Kingdom-based fund reported 93,904 shares. Lvw Limited Liability Corp holds 0.06% in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) or 15,150 shares. Campbell And Inv Adviser Lc reported 37,888 shares. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com owns 33,543 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Utd Serv Automobile Association holds 0% or 10,186 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab reported 741,492 shares. Regions invested in 0% or 500 shares. 67,528 were reported by Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% of its portfolio in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) for 116,622 shares. Element Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 10,329 shares.

Cohen & Steers Inc, which manages about $36.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vale S.A. Adr (NYSE:VALE) by 422,499 shares to 238,315 shares, valued at $3.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) by 42,350 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,617 shares, and cut its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS).

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $219.06M and $224.79 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) by 11,034 shares to 25,354 shares, valued at $6.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.