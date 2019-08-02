Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Holder Cypress Capital Group Has Boosted Its Position by $305,025 as Market Value Rose; As Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Stock Value Declined, Telemus Capital Has Lifted Its Stake by $1.72 Million

Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 44.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Group bought 1,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 3,988 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $996,000, up from 2,763 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Group who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $252.35. About 954,093 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Lithium Heparin Green Top Tube; Catalog Numbers: 1. 366664 (UDI: 5038290366664; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $10.90-Adj EPS $11.05; 26/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Barricor” Lithium Heparin Plasma Blood Collection Tubes for Invitro Diagnostic; 09/05/2018 – Becton, Dickinson and Co Hires Banks to Arrange Investor Meetings in UK Starting May 15; 26/04/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON & CO: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 11/05/2018 – U.S. investigates bloodstream infections for link to heparin syringes; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Becton Dickinson & Co. Sr Unsec Nts ‘BBB’; 19/03/2018 – BDX TO DIVEST REMAINING INVESTMENT IN VYAIRE MEDICAL; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BECAME AWARE OF CONCERNS ABOUT INACCURATE LEAD TEST RESULTS FROM MAGELLAN DIAGNOSTICS LEADCARE TESTING SYSTEMS; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Bill Tozzi Interim President of Interventional Segment

Telemus Capital Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 122.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemus Capital Llc bought 39,985 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 72,566 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.16 million, up from 32,581 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemus Capital Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.65% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $38.51. About 12.60 million shares traded or 26.28% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 19/03/2018 – ANGLO AFRICAN OIL & GAS PLC AAOG.L – UNIT PETRO KOUILOU HAS FINALISED A CONTRACT WITH LEADING OIL SERVICES COMPANY SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED; 29/03/2018 – RUSSIA’S FAS: DIFFERENT OPTIONS ON SCHLUMBERGER’S STAKE IN EDC; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY REVENUE OF $7.8 BILLION DECREASED 4% SEQUENTIALLY; 13/04/2018 – Kenya’s National Oil and Schlumberger sign field development deal; 20/04/2018 – REG-Schlumberger Limited 1st Quarter Results; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: DANGER OF STAGNATION IF CUSTOMERS SKIP INNOVATION; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER CEO CONCLUDES COMMENTS AT CERAWEEK CONFERENCE; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger profit barely tops Street, says oil market balanced; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY – GOLAR, OPHIR REMAIN ACTIVELY ENGAGED IN SENIOR LEVEL DISCUSSIONS WITH A NUMBER OF COUNTERPARTIES OVER A FINANCING SOLUTION FOR PROJECT; 04/05/2018 – Sri Lanka to sign deals with Total, Schlumberger for seismic study

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Cypress Capital Group, which manages about $45.36 million and $488.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cigna Corp by 3,621 shares to 1,375 shares, valued at $221,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares (SUB) by 5,533 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,903 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Telemus Capital Llc, which manages about $2.42 billion and $1.32B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWD) by 6,241 shares to 81,291 shares, valued at $10.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1,430 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,428 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWB).