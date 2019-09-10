Becton Dickinson & Co Com (BDX) Holding Raised by Pioneer Trust Bank N A; As Santander Consumer Usa Holdi (SC) Market Value Rose, Panagora Asset Management Trimmed Position

Panagora Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Santander Consumer Usa Holdi (SC) by 48.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Panagora Asset Management Inc sold 152,203 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.46% . The institutional investor held 160,626 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.39 million, down from 312,829 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Santander Consumer Usa Holdi for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $26.25. About 1.39 million shares traded or 24.90% up from the average. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) has risen 37.79% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.79% the S&P500. Some Historical SC News: 30/05/2018 – SC: Santander Consumer slides after report of Chrysler sales, fi; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings to Santander Retail Auto Lease Trust 2018-A Notes; 26/04/2018 – SANTANDER CONSUMER USA HOLDINGS INC SC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 25/04/2018 – SANTANDER CONSUMER USA HOLDINGS INC SC.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $22; 24/04/2018 – SANTANDER CONSUMER USA HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY SHR $0.67; 06/04/2018 – S&P REVISES SANTANDER CONSUMER FINANCE S.A. TO RATING ‘A-‘ FROM ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 02/05/2018 – SANTANDER CONSUMER BANK ISSUES SEK500M 4-YEAR SR UNSECURED FRN; 16/05/2018 – IPT: Santander Consumer Finance EU500m WNG 5Y MS +Mid 50s Area; 24/04/2018 – SANTANDER CONSUMER USA 1Q EPS 67C, EST. 40C; 23/04/2018 – DJ Santander Consumer USA Holdings In, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SC)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co Com (BDX) by 43.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Trust Bank N A bought 4,135 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 13,588 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.39 million, up from 9,453 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $4.68 during the last trading session, reaching $257.8. About 814,462 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 17/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Becton, Dickinson and Company’s Senior Notes ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 23/04/2018 – BD Board Declares Dividends; 15/05/2018 – SANDELL EXITED BDX IN 1Q: 13F; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Bill Tozzi Interim President of Interventional Segment; 19/04/2018 – BD Unveils Suite of Diagnostic Informatics and Automation Innovations; 09/05/2018 – BD Plans Short to Intermediate Single-Tranche EUR, Inaugural Single-Tranche GBP Issuance; 09/05/2018 – MANDATE: Becton, Dickinson and Co. EUR, GBP Bmark Bond Roadshow; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $10.90-Adj EPS $11.05; 22/03/2018 – BD: Became Aware of Concerns About Inaccurate Lead Test Results From Magellan Diagnostics LeadCare Testing Systems; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON TO GET $435M CASH FOR VYAIRE MEDICAL STAKE

Investors sentiment increased to 0.72 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold SC shares while 72 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 105.84 million shares or 4.39% less from 110.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein LP reported 72,231 shares stake. Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 0.02% in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) or 160,626 shares. Hightower Trust Serv Lta accumulated 15,280 shares. Franklin Resources owns 26,983 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Artemis Invest Llp has invested 0.32% in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC). Cwm Limited Liability Corporation holds 252 shares. Caxton Assocs LP holds 1.53% in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) or 500,000 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board accumulated 0.01% or 251,000 shares. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) for 363,790 shares. Argi Ltd Com holds 23,810 shares. Monarch Partners Asset Management Limited Com reported 63,618 shares stake. Art Advisors Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC). Qs Invsts Limited Co holds 117,107 shares. Rafferty Asset Limited has 0.01% invested in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC). 6.86M were accumulated by Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership.

Analysts await Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.67 EPS, up 4.69% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.64 per share. SC’s profit will be $227.88M for 9.79 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual EPS reported by Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.19% negative EPS growth.

Panagora Asset Management Inc, which manages about $37.15B and $22.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Juniper Networks Inc (NYSE:JNPR) by 112,165 shares to 151,924 shares, valued at $4.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intl Business Machines Corp (NYSE:IBM) by 21,940 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,516 shares, and has risen its stake in K12 Inc (NYSE:LRN).