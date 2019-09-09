Becton Dickinson & Co Com (BDX) Holder Harvest Capital Management Has Decreased Position by $861,042; As Sandy Spring Bancorp (SASR) Share Price Rose, Penn Capital Management Co Has Lifted Its Stake

Penn Capital Management Co Inc increased its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc (SASR) by 8.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc bought 11,712 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The hedge fund held 149,091 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.66 million, up from 137,379 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.20B market cap company. It closed at $33.7 lastly. It is up 6.61% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.61% the S&P500. Some Historical SASR News: 09/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bank Announcement Event, April 11, 2018; 03/05/2018 – Sandy Spring Bank Earns Regional and National Recognition for Mortgage Performance and Leadership; 03/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. to Webcast First Quarter Earnings Conference Call on April 19, 2018; 27/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bank Employees to Plant 150 Trees in 2018; 18/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – SANDY SPRING BANCORP INC SASR.O : KBW RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 26/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp Raises Dividend to 28c Vs. 26c; 26/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp Increases Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp Increases Qtrly Div

Harvest Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co Com (BDX) by 24.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Capital Management Inc sold 3,458 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The hedge fund held 10,600 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.65 million, down from 14,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $4.77 during the last trading session, reaching $262.48. About 1.35M shares traded or 31.96% up from the average. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.6 x 19 mm x 305 mm 23G x ® x 12 (Catalog n; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Prior FY18 Rev Growth View Was 30%-31%; 22/03/2018 – U.S. FDA – AT FDA’S REQUEST, BD IS CONDUCTING TESTING TO DETERMINE IF LAB TESTS OTHER THAN MAGELLAN LEAD TESTS ARE AFFECTED BY THIURAM INTERFERENCE; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON – IS UPDATING INSTRUCTIONS FOR USE OF BD VACUTAINER LAVENDER, PINK & TAN TOP TUBES & BD VACUTAINER LITHIUM HEPARIN GREEN TOP TUBES; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.8 x 19 mm x 305 mm 21G x ® x 12 Catalog; 22/03/2018 – BD Has Been Cooperating With FDA, Launched an Internal Investigation; 22/03/2018 – U.S. FDA-CONCLUDED THAT STUDIES PERFORMED BY BD WERE ROBUST & SHOWED THERE WAS SIGNIFICANT CHANCE OF FALSE RESULTS WITH MAGELLAN’S LEADCARE TESTS; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Loss/Shr 19c; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM DEAL IN LINE WITH ITS “BROADER CAPITAL ALLOCATION STRATEGY”; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Rev $4.22B

More notable recent Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Trupanion Inc (TRUP) – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (SASR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 07, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on May 06, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. Completes Acquisition of WashingtonFirst Bankshares, Inc. – GlobeNewswire” on January 02, 2018. More interesting news about Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On ForeScout Technologies, Inc. (FSCT) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.9% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.6 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold SASR shares while 34 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 23.60 million shares or 0.04% more from 23.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0% or 444,972 shares. Alps owns 12,093 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 1,019 shares in its portfolio. Systematic Fincl Mngmt LP reported 0.73% of its portfolio in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR). The Massachusetts-based Massachusetts Financial Company Ma has invested 0.01% in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR). Wells Fargo Mn holds 68,053 shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada owns 0% invested in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) for 800 shares. Wedge Mngmt L LP Nc accumulated 180,190 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans stated it has 0.03% in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR). Bluemountain Capital Mgmt Lc reported 3,247 shares. 17,585 were reported by Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability. Legal And General Grp Plc, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 17,175 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Comm, a New York-based fund reported 38,831 shares. 46,697 were accumulated by Clover Partners L P. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 871,685 shares.

Since March 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $29,972 activity. Michael Mark C also bought $12,323 worth of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) shares.

Penn Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $7.64 billion and $1.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Genmark Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) by 129,153 shares to 671,603 shares, valued at $4.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lhc Group Inc (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 25,973 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,340 shares, and cut its stake in Noble Corp Plc (NYSE:NE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neville Rodie Shaw Inc has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Fundsmith Llp reported 3.77 million shares or 5.35% of all its holdings. Bristol John W And reported 325,903 shares. Ameriprise Financial reported 621,284 shares stake. Atwood Palmer reported 1.75% stake. Bancorp Of Ny Mellon Corp stated it has 2.33M shares. Saratoga Research And Inv Management holds 92,469 shares or 1.58% of its portfolio. Cannell Peter B & has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Dubuque Bancorp & owns 408 shares. Vanguard owns 22.50 million shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Ltd Liability Com reported 0.24% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Old Dominion Capital Mgmt reported 1,141 shares stake. Sol Cap Mngmt Company has 0.24% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 0.02% stake. Moreover, Meristem Family Wealth Ltd has 0.44% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 5,207 shares.

Harvest Capital Management Inc, which manages about $423.50 million and $314.41M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Etf (VOO) by 6,087 shares to 110,226 shares, valued at $28.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core Msci Total International Stock Etf (IXUS) by 22,230 shares in the quarter, for a total of 209,126 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund (VTI).

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $3.31 earnings per share, up 12.97% or $0.38 from last year’s $2.93 per share. BDX’s profit will be $877.79M for 19.82 P/E if the $3.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual earnings per share reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.47% EPS growth.