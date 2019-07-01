Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Holding Has Boosted by Fiera Capital Corp; As Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Stock Rose, Shareholder Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD Has Upped Holding

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd increased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 5.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd bought 35,946 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.80% with the market. The hedge fund held 735,946 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $112.07M, up from 700,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $152.77. About 506,947 shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 24.86% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.29% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 02/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL SEES 2Q PRODUCTION 312 TO 322 MBOE/D; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO TIM DOVE COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO. REPORTS SALE OF SELECTED EAGLE FO; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q EPS $1.04; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources Shuts Down Field After Fire; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL CEO DOVE SEES RISING CHINA DEMAND FOR U.S. OIL; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK- SHALE EXECUTIVES’ MEETING WITH OPEC OFFICIALS “COLLEGIAL” AND FOCUSED ON SUPPLYING GLOBAL OIL DEMAND -PIONEER CEO; 02/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.66, EST. $1.50; 27/03/2018 – RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD RELI.NS SAYS TRANSACTION IN CONJUNCTION WITH SALES MADE BY PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES USA INC AND NEWPEK LLC; 18/04/2018 – GLOBAL OIL: CITIGROUP SAYS DVN, ENI, OMV AND PXD ARE RELATIVE WINNERS

Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 5.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiera Capital Corp bought 154,980 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.98M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $743.17M, up from 2.82M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiera Capital Corp who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $251.75. About 449,920 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 28/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- BD MAX DNA MMK Lab Use, catalog no. 442828; 22/03/2018 – BD Updates lnstructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer® Blood Collection Tubes; 26/04/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON & CO: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 09/05/2018 – MANDATE: Becton, Dickinson and Co. EUR, GBP Bmark Bond Roadshow; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson: John Groetelaars to Leave to Join Another Company; 22/03/2018 – BD: Became Aware of Concerns About Inaccurate Lead Test Results From Magellan Diagnostics LeadCare Testing Systems; 03/04/2018 – Transradial Access Market 2018 – Global Forecast 2022: Becton, Dickinson and Company (US) and Terumo Dominated the Market in 2017 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 Comparable, Currency-Neutral Rev Growth View to 5%-5.5%; 28/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- BD MAX DNA MMK (SPC) For Laboratory Use, catalog no. 442829; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Alberto Mas President of Medical Segment

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brinker reported 38,317 shares. Legacy Private Tru has 864 shares. Trust Of Oklahoma reported 4,553 shares. Hendley Com, Ohio-based fund reported 5,243 shares. Washington Trust invested in 86,833 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems invested in 0.07% or 15,730 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd Com invested in 0.24% or 1.13M shares. 850,096 were accumulated by Comml Bank Of Montreal Can. Colorado-based Amg Natl Tru Fincl Bank has invested 0.14% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Colony Limited Liability Co holds 0.14% or 13,256 shares in its portfolio. Maple Cap Mgmt stated it has 1,200 shares. American Assets Inv Limited Liability Company reported 5,000 shares stake. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd holds 1.78% or 31,741 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Va reported 1,155 shares. Baystate Wealth Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.01% or 323 shares.

Fiera Capital Corp, which manages about $25.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano S (NYSE:FMX) by 20,254 shares to 875,912 shares, valued at $80.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 32,731 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,852 shares, and cut its stake in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC).

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd, which manages about $1.99B and $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Proshares Tr Ii (AGQ) by 43,974 shares to 198,051 shares, valued at $4.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cnx Resources Corporation by 1.25M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.16 million shares, and cut its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC).