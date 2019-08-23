Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Shareholder Smith Moore & Company Trimmed Its Stake by $487,791; As New Mtn Fin (NMFC) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Muzinich & Company Has Decreased Position by $1.56 Million

Muzinich & Company decreased its stake in New Mtn Fin Corp (NMFC) by 11.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Muzinich & Company sold 120,294 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% . The institutional investor held 933,594 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.67M, down from 1.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Muzinich & Company who had been investing in New Mtn Fin Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $13.6. About 48,509 shares traded. New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) has declined 3.37% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.37% the S&P500. Some Historical NMFC News: 25/04/2018 – New Mountain Cap Agrees to Sell Medical Specialties Distributors to McKesson; 18/04/2018 – NEW MOUNTAIN TO SEEK HOLDER APPROVAL FOR REDUCED ASSET COVERAGE; 07/05/2018 – New Mountain Finance 1Q EPS 30c; 07/05/2018 – NEW MOUNTAIN 1Q NAV/SHR $13.60; 25/04/2018 – New Mountain Capital Agrees to Sell Medical Specialties Distributors to McKesson; 07/05/2018 – NEW MOUNTAIN FINANCE CORP – AT MARCH 31, 2018, NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE WAS $13.60, A DECREASE OF $0.03 PER SHARE FROM DECEMBER 31, 2017; 07/05/2018 – NEW MOUNTAIN FINANCE CORP – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.30; 18/04/2018 – New Mountain Finance Corp Announces It Will Seek Shareholder Approval for Reduced Asset Coverage; 10/05/2018 – OMERS PRIVATE EQUITY – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH NEW MOUNTAIN CAPITAL TO ACQUIRE ALEXANDER MANN SOLUTIONS FOR AN ENTERPRISE VALUE OF £820M; 16/03/2018 New Mountain Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Smith Moore & Company decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 61.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Moore & Company sold 1,959 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 1,234 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $308,000, down from 3,193 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Moore & Company who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $253.87. About 97,532 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.02, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 5 investors sold NMFC shares while 23 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 25.75 million shares or 7.39% more from 23.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lpl Fincl invested in 0% or 52,635 shares. Legal And General Gp Plc invested 0% of its portfolio in New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC). Polar Cap Llp accumulated 0.04% or 310,000 shares. Financial Bank Of America Corporation De has 68,896 shares. Tcw Grp owns 15,800 shares. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag stated it has 0% of its portfolio in New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC). Morgan Stanley owns 0% invested in New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) for 868,356 shares. 300 are held by Edge Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation. Goldman Sachs Gp Incorporated invested in 0% or 58,188 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0% in New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management has invested 0.05% in New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC). Regions owns 0% invested in New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) for 912 shares. 30,786 are held by B Riley Wealth Incorporated. Moreover, Tower Cap Llc (Trc) has 0.01% invested in New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC). Fmr Ltd has 0% invested in New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC).

Since March 8, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $217,806 activity. The insider Jerry Karrie J. bought $6,625. $21,456 worth of New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) was bought by Stone James. Shares for $124,693 were bought by Weinstein Adam on Monday, August 12. The insider Kajee Shiraz bought $33,450.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 52,344 are owned by Texas Permanent School Fund. 10,931 are held by Gateway Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company. 1,550 were accumulated by One Cap Ltd Liability Corporation. Williams Jones Associates Llc holds 0.03% or 6,191 shares in its portfolio. Walleye Trading Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). First Republic Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.11% or 86,147 shares in its portfolio. Churchill Mgmt has 35,104 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. 323 were accumulated by Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Com. Psagot Investment House Limited stated it has 0.4% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Sequoia Fincl Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) or 1,939 shares. Washington Financial Bank owns 5 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Thomasville Natl Bank reported 1,583 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. 959 are held by Nadler Financial Group. Horan Lc reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Jaffetilchin Invest Prtn Ltd Liability Company owns 1,037 shares.

Smith Moore & Company, which manages about $504.66M and $420.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (EFAV) by 12,326 shares to 64,056 shares, valued at $4.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 1,963 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,486 shares, and has risen its stake in Proshares Tr.