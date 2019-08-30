Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Stock Rose While Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Trimmed by $2.15 Million Its Stake; As Mylan N V Shs Euro (MYL) Share Value Declined, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings LTD Has Increased by $19.60 Million Its Stake

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 26.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc sold 8,628 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 23,435 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.85M, down from 32,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $253.92. About 758,976 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Mylan N V Shs Euro (MYL) by 69.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought 699,932 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The institutional investor held 1.71 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.53 million, up from 1.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Mylan N V Shs Euro for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.16% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $19.47. About 2.81 million shares traded. Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) has declined 42.99% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.99% the S&P500. Some Historical MYL News: 11/04/2018 – Mylan to Leverage its World-Class Scientific Platform to Develop a Novel Delivery for Meloxicam, a Non-Opioid Pain Medication; 10/04/2018 – MYLAN AND MAPI TO PARTNER TO DEVELOP GLATIRAMER ACETATE PRODUCT; 08/05/2018 – EPIPEN MANUFACTURER PFIZER PFE.N SAYS APRIL EPIPEN SHIPMENTS EXCEEDED PROJECTIONS; 20/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: Report: Large-scale layoffs at Mylan; 13/04/2018 – Mylan seeks deal for German Merck’s consumer products unit; 25/04/2018 – MYLAN NV – U.S. LAUNCH OF DROSPIRENONE AND ETHINYL ESTRADIOL TABLETS USP, 3 MG/0.02 MG, A GENERIC VERSION OF BAYER’S YAZ TABLETS; 11/04/2018 – Mylan: Acquired Global Marketing Rights for a Fast-Acting Meloxicam as Non-Narcotic Analgesic; 08/05/2018 – Mylan says EpiPen supply levels may vary at U.S. pharmacies; 16/03/2018 – Teva’s Copaxone Sales Fall; Multiple Sclerosis Market Down 1%; 06/04/2018 – MYLAN NV – NOTES WILL BE ISSUED BY MYLAN INC. AND GUARANTEED BY MYLAN N.V

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $219.06M and $224.79M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) by 11,034 shares to 25,354 shares, valued at $6.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts Fincl Com Ma stated it has 323,872 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 55,587 are held by Fiduciary. Advisor Ptnrs Llc has 7,246 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Wellington Shields & Commerce Ltd holds 2,086 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Sigma Planning Corporation, Michigan-based fund reported 7,400 shares. Beese Fulmer Invest Mngmt reported 1.68% stake. Atlantic Union Bancorp Corporation has 18,445 shares. North Star Invest Mngmt accumulated 177 shares. City stated it has 0.51% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). The Illinois-based Magnetar Fincl Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.38% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Dnb Asset Management As holds 0% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 28,398 shares. Howland Cap Lc has invested 0.08% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Management Ltd Llc owns 48,741 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt & Equity Rech holds 0.11% or 78,078 shares. Hendley And, a Ohio-based fund reported 5,243 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to Infinity in Q1 2019. Its up Infinity, from 0.33 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 0 investors sold MYL shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 259,686 shares or 99.91% more from 129,903 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Co holds 0% or 91 shares. Gulf Intl Retail Bank (Uk) invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL).