Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Share Price Rose While Cacti Asset Management Has Lowered Its Stake; As Merck & Co (MRK) Stock Rose, Shareholder Healthcor Management LP Has Decreased Stake by $242.97 Million

Cacti Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 0.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cacti Asset Management Llc sold 1,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 210,529 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.58M, down from 212,079 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cacti Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $254.93. About 586,310 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 22/03/2018 – BD AWARE OF CONCERNS ABOUT INACCURATE LEAD TEST; 22/03/2018 – BD Updates lnstructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer® Blood Collection Tubes; 09/03/2018 FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- Difco” Agar Noble, 500g bottle Noble Agar is a solidifying agent that is essentially free of; 09/05/2018 – BD Plans Short to Intermediate Single-Tranche EUR, Inaugural Single-Tranche GBP Issuance; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Becton Dickinson & Co. Sr Unsec Nts ‘BBB’; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Lithium Heparin Green Top Tube; Catalog Numbers: 1. 366664 (UDI: 5038290366664; 22/03/2018 – FDA:BDX FINDS CHEMICAL INTERACTION MAY LEAD TO SKEWING RESULTS; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – LAUNCHED AN INTERNAL INVESTIGATION AND DETERMINED ASV TECHNOLOGY IS NOT COMPATIBLE WITH THIURAM; 14/05/2018 – RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES REDUCED XOM, GE, WMT, NTES, BDX IN 1Q; 28/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- BD MAX DNA MMK Lab Use, catalog no. 442828

Healthcor Management Lp decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 69.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Healthcor Management Lp sold 2.93M shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The hedge fund held 1.26M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $104.53 million, down from 4.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Healthcor Management Lp who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $221.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $86.67. About 2.40M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 14/05/2018 – Dulera ( mometasone + formoterol ; Merck & Co) Drug Overview 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/05/2018 – Merck Announces Third-Quarter 2018 Dividend; 03/05/2018 – Merck doubles down on Moderna’s mRNA cancer vaccines, paying $125M to partner on KRAS shared antigen strategy $MRK; 27/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: FDA Accepts Application for Opdivo Plus Yervoy for Previously Treated Patients With MSI-H or dMMR Metastatic Colorectal Cancer for Priority Review; 27/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA GETS FAST-TRACK DESIGNATION FOR TEPOTINIB; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE & MERCK & CO. EPACADOSTAT STUDY DID NOT MEET ENDPOINT; 01/05/2018 – Keytruda sales power Merck to quarterly beat; 24/05/2018 – FMI,MRK IN COLLABORATION PACT FOR KEYTRUDA COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC; 19/04/2018 – Merck’s CEO Stefan Oschmann on Procter & Gamble To Acquire Consumer Health Business – Call Transcript; 03/05/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Type Il Variation Application for Opdivo Plus Yervoy Combination for Treatment of First-Line Metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC)

Cacti Asset Management Llc, which manages about $925.34M and $1.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Ind. (NYSE:TEVA) by 404,378 shares to 982,282 shares, valued at $15.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management stated it has 0.35% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Parkside Bancshares And Tru stated it has 744 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. 1.56 million were accumulated by Legal And General Plc. Moreover, Jane Street Gp Limited Co has 0.01% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 16,168 shares. Asset Management reported 0.05% stake. Swiss National Bank holds 1.13 million shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Naples Advisors Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 1,735 shares. Cypress Cap reported 3,988 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Pettyjohn Wood White reported 0.23% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Sprucegrove Inv Management reported 29,750 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 222,649 shares. Moreover, Van Eck Corp has 0.02% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 19,686 shares. Bradley Foster Sargent Ct has 1.01% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 116,197 shares. The California-based Private Asset Management has invested 0.11% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Healthcor Management Lp, which manages about $3.20B and $2.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 721,920 shares to 1.47M shares, valued at $133.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 115,470 shares in the quarter, for a total of 730,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).